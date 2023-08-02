3 best Minecraft Box servers

Minecraft allows players to explore and build their own virtual worlds. The option to play on multiplayer servers, where players can connect with one another and go on thrilling adventures together, is one of the best features of Mojang’s sandbox game. This article examines three of the best Minecraft Box servers — MoxMC, CraftMC, and BoxPvPv — and delve into what sets them apart from the competition.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The servers are not listed in any particular order.

Minecraft Box servers are always so much fun

1) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an amazing Box PvP server to jump into (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a Minecraft Box server that offers a unique and immersive gaming experience. With its stunning PvP settings, it offers exceptional gameplay.

MoxMC has managed to captivate players from around the world. One of its key highlights is its diverse range of game modes. Whether you prefer classic survival gameplay, intense PvP battles, or creative building, this server has it all.

MoxMC's dedicated and experienced staff ensures that players have a seamless and enjoyable experience by resolving issues promptly and maintaining a friendly community atmosphere.

Moreover, MoxMC boasts a wide array of custom features and plugins that enhance gameplay. These include custom enchantments, unique minigames, and exclusive cosmetic items that players can unlock as they progress. The server also organizes regular events and competitions, allowing players to showcase their skills and win exciting prizes.

From its impressive gameplay features to its active and engaged community, MoxMC is a Minecraft Box server that should not be missed.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) CraftMC

IP address: craftmc.pl

CraftMC is an extremely popular server among players of the game (Image via Mojang)

CraftMC is another excellent Minecraft Box server. It stands out for its dedication to offering a fair and balanced gaming experience. In order to eliminate cheating and keep an equitable playing field for all players, the server has strong rules and restrictions in place.

To stay one step ahead of hackers and exploiters, CraftMC has an incredible anti-cheat system. Because of its commitment to establishing a safe and pleasurable gaming environment, the server is a well-known option among players.

CraftMC offers a variety of entertaining elements in addition to fair gameplay. Intense PvP fights, grand adventures, and intricate custom-built worlds can all be experienced by players. The server also has an attentive and accommodating crew, who is constantly available to aid players and address any issues they could run into.

CraftMC is the server for you if you're an experienced Minecraft player searching for a difficult adventure or a casual player looking for a welcoming community.

The server also has tons of other games. Here is a quick list to see if anything may interest you:

Survival

Anarchy

SkyBlock

OneBlock

ChestPvP

Creative

Freebuild

BedWars

CrazyJail

Average player count: 500 - 1,500

3) BoxPvPv

IP address: boxpvpv.net

This list of best Minecraft Box servers would be incomplete without BoxPvPv. In this server, players can join others' gangs or play with friends and capture koth together.

In addition, BoxPvPv features stunning custom-built locations that players can explore and immerse themselves in. The server also introduces frequent updates and upgrades to improve gameplay.

To give users the greatest experience possible, BoxPvPv's committed team is always working on new features. The server welcomes player criticism and ideas, making it truly driven by the community.

BoxPvPv is the Minecraft Box server you need if you want one with a vibrant community.

Average player count: 100 - 500