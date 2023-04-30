5 best Minecraft casino builds

Minecraft is a game that encourages players to build things. Since its initial release in 2009, this title has had millions of hours put into it by players who want to display amazing creations. From castles to spaceships, this game has allowed people with creative minds to express themselves in a virtual environment that allows them complete control over their surroundings.

One thing that is common among several players is their desire to add casinos to their worlds. With that in mind, here are five of the best Minecraft casino builds that have been shared on the internet over time.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft casino designs to impress your friends

5) Casino In City

This casino is meant to be located in a city and has a roulette table, slot machine, as well as a blackjack table. Moreover, it also contains a table where you can play poker with your friends or other gamers around the world. Tons of Minecraft servers are dedicated to gambling, and this casino could be a perfect addition to one.

This incredible build was created by YouTuber Z One N Only Gaming. The individual made it on an Xbox console using Minecraft Bedrock. However, it can easily be recreated in the game's Java edition version.

4) Working Roulette Table

To replicate this operable roulette table casino build, you need to have a good understanding of how Redstone works, or you have to follow the incredible tutorial by YouTuber RexxStone above. This creation lets people gamble within Minecraft, and players can bet on red, green, or black blocks and get paid depending on what color the yellow title lands on.

The first step to making your own working casino is ensuring you have all the necessary materials for it. Any player looking to recreate this build will need a lot of Redstone, along with tons of other items like dispensers. So, gamers might want to first consider building this on a creative server.

3) Simple Working Casino

This entry is a great option for those who want to have a casino in their world but don't wish to spend hours crafting and building. This creation has tons of room to include a roulette table, slot machines, and a blackjack table. All these items work perfectly well.

This Simple Working Casino build is great for beginners, as the above tutorial made by YouTuber BBlocks is extremely easy to understand and follow. The outside of this creation gives off a flashy look just due to the red, yellow, and white colors complementing one another. Anyone who has a fascination with casinos in real life will enjoy this build.

2) Aesthetic Casino

This is one of the most popular builds in Minecraft. It has all the games you'd expect to find at a real-life casino, including a roulette table, slot machines, one blackjack table, a dealer (making it a fun build for a roleplay server), a craps table, and much more.

This build was made by popular YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft. It is extremely aesthetic, with tons of cool features on the building's exterior as well as on the inside. You can tell a lot of time was put into this build, and that can definitely be appreciated.

1) Beautiful Working Casino

In this build, you'll find a beautiful working casino, which is a place for gambling, drinking, and fun. It has a nice interior and exterior design with many slot machines as well as tables where you can try your luck. The building's exterior design has two cash symbols made out of magma blocks, which gives this casino a really unique look.

The video tutorial above was made by the YouTuber Wikicraft, who did an incredible job on this design. Anyone interested in the build shouldn't have a hard time with this casino as it's quite small.

Poll : 0 votes