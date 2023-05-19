5 best Minecraft cinema builds

Minecraft is a game that revolves around building and exploring. Its world is like a massive builders' paradise where players can construct anything they like. This article specifically talks about cinema builds and lists some of the best that you can construct in the title. Cinema builds are a unique concept and are not something you normally see from a build in Mojang's sandbox game.

Anyone who has a love for cinemas in real life should head to Minecraft and try out one of the designs on this list.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 cinema designs that could make fantastic builds in Minecraft

1) Modern Cinema

If you want to create a modern cinema and are willing to spend a lot of your time constructing it, this is the build for you.

This tutorial was made by the YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft. The build is modern and big enough to fit multiple viewers at once. This means that it won't feel like they're being crammed into a broom closet. Plus, it looks great and is ideal for a roleplay server. The paintings on the wall outside also do wonders for the establishment's appearance.

2) Fancy Cinema

This fancy cinema by YouTuber HALNY is a place where you can watch films with tons of other friends and family. It's a nice, cozy place to enjoy the latest blockbuster and relax. You can also set up an arcade machine if you want, allowing people to play some games while waiting for others to arrive.

This is a bit of a unique build in terms of the colors used, with purple, yellow, and white thrown in the mix. Although this is a fairly odd group of colors, the place still looks amazing. This build would be great for a creative server, where you can show it off to friends.

3) Working Cinema

This is a cinema that anyone with the right resources can build in Minecraft. It's got the traditional seating and concessions stand, but it also has the capabilities of a working screen, so you can actually watch something inside of the game. Just like an old-time cinema, the screen makes it look like it has a projector lighting it up.

However, this build by YouTuber BBlocks will be more challenging for beginners to construct as they will need a decent understanding of redstone. However, players can create this without the working screen. There are still tons of other cool structures inside the cinema, such as a popcorn machine and much more.

4) Cinema in City

Cinema in City is a great movie theater. It's meant to be located in the heart of the city and has a huge screen, comfortable seats, and lots of room to move around. If you're looking for a place to watch movies with friends or enjoy some quiet time by yourself, this build is perfect.

This is yet another cinema build from YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft. The establishment is not nearly as big and extravagant as the first build by the content creator. If you're planning on making a city in Mojang's sandbox game, you should definitely plan on incorporating this build into it.

5) Big Cinema

This build by YouTuber MagmaMusen is an older one, so it has a bit of a vintage style. However, it still looks fabulous and, depending on the type of builds you like, could be great for you.

The cinema is extremely large and would take quite a while to complete. However, it will feel worth it once you're fully done with the design.

