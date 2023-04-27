3 best Minecraft Cobblemon servers

Cobblemon is one of the best Pokemon mods around, and tons of Minecraft servers exist that use it. Extensions for the Mojang title can add completely new mobs and items to it. Moreover, mods can also offer a smoother-running vanilla game mode. Lots of different servers make use of such tools to ensure a pleasant experience for all players.

You can make Minecraft servers as simple or sophisticated as you want because they're incredibly adaptable. The best ones that use Cobblemon are listed below, along with an explanation of their merits and distinguishing characteristics.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These Minecraft Cobblemon servers offer hours of entertainment

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a popular Cobblemon server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a server with a lot of features you can use to your advantage. It has an active community, and the staff is very nice. This server is up 24/7, so you can play on it whenever you want. Its map is very large and has many different biomes like forests, deserts, tundras, and more. It also features dungeons in certain places, where you can find loot chests with items inside them.

Trading and Pokemon battles are this Cobblemon server's main features. On it, players can compete in daily tournaments using their best Pocket Monsters, with the winner taking home a prize and possibly a rare entity from the popular Nintendo franchise as well.

Cobblemon is a Pokemon mod just, like Pixelmon, but it's much newer. People are already speculating that this will be a more popular extension because of how well-made it is. Pixelmon servers are already among the most played game modes around, and MoxMC has its own incredible version of just that.

Average player count: 500-2,500

2) PokeClash Cobblemon

IP address: cobble.pokeclash.com

PokeClash is a top-tier Cobblemon server (Image via Mojang)

PokeClash Cobblemon is a Minecraft server that's still in development, but it already has a lot of potential. The people in charge have put so much work into it, adding some cool gameplay elements that make this entry stand out from other servers. It's very similar to a roleplay server, as you can play with other gamers while pretending to be Ash Ketchum.

The best part about this server is that you can choose to play an easier version of Minecraft if you're new. You can also marry other players or join forces with them to create towns and cities. There are also plenty of custom plugins available on this server that add new features, such as being able to toggle Free Movement during battles. Moreover, while engaging in Pokemon battles, you can mine and build.

All Pocket Monsters from Generation 1, including their pre-evolutions and later-generation transformations, are on this server. It also includes several Pokemon from previous generations in Cobblemon as well.

In this title, Pocket Monsters can be caught to increase the size of your team, battled in the wild to get experience, leveled up to reveal new moves, and evolved. There are numerous animations for each Pokemon that may be used on the server to make all of your companions feel alive. This entry is also very beginner-friendly.

Average player count: 10-100

1) PokeHub Cobblemon

IP address: mc.pokehub.org

PokeHub is the most popular Cobblemon server and growing (Image via Mojang)

PokeHub is one of the most popular Minecraft servers for fans of the Pokemon franchise. It's based on the game and has a large playerbase with over 100 active players at any given time. This server also offers many plugins to enhance your experience, including:

1) A custom shop where you can buy items with in-game currency and sell them for more money than they're worth (a common feature in many multiplayer Minecraft games).

2) An auction house where players can put up their items for sale or auction off their services as part of the bidding process. This means you can buy whatever the other people are offering if you have enough cash on hand.

3) A gym system where gamers battle each other using different types of Pokemon teams until only one remains standing victorious; this gives everyone something fun to do while waiting around for others who might be selling stuff in shops or auctions!

PokeHub is a Minecraft Cobblemon server that offers a distinctive gaming experience by fusing a well-known sandbox game with characters from the adored Pokemon universe. Players can capture and develop their favorite Pocket Monsters to fight other gamers by exploring a massive virtual world populated with pixelated representations of those creatures.

PokeHub also provides countless hours of pleasure thanks to its many game modes, unique plugins, and active community.

Average player count: 150-500

Minecraft Cobblemon server tips and tricks

Tip 1

You will need to have plenty of Pokeballs to catch a Pokemon. Everyone understands how terrible it is to run out of them because the Pocket Monster will evade capture if you do.

Also, you always want to make sure you don't use high-tier Pokeballs for easy targets because they can be quite valuable.

Tip 2

Standard resources are required to begin your Cobblemon adventure on a server such as wood, beginner tools, etc. Once you've got these, you should go mining and look for ores so you can produce items such as Pokeballs. You also want to make sure you acquire items so you're able to heal your Pokemon after battles.

Tip 3

Shiny Pokemon are quite uncommon. Many Pocket Monsters will have this exclusive counterpart, so be on the watch for those. They can be identified by their color, which will be different from their regular variants. They may be harder to retrieve and could require the use of Master Balls in Minecraft.

