5 best Minecraft Cyberpunk designs

Minecraft is a game that allows you to build anything you want with blocks. That's what makes it so popular among gamers and non-gamers alike. There are many different styles of Minecraft builds, but a big favorite as of recent is the Cyberpunk style. With the right tools and enough skill, even beginners can create some extraordinary Cyberpunk buildings in Minecraft!

This article will list five of the best Cyberpunk designs available for all.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tower and 4 other Cyberpunk designs in Minecraft make for spectacular builds

5) Cyberpunk 2077 Building

This building is inspired by the game Cyberpunk 2077. This futuristic building features a variety of materials, including clay and stone bricks. It's got a lot of detail, but it doesn't look too busy. The overall vibe is sleek and futuristic--it will fit right in with any sci-fi or cyberpunk-themed Minecraft world!

It even has text down the side of the building lit up with RGB lights, precisely how it is in the game. This build was created by the popular Minecraft YouTuber and builder "PearlescentMoon." The build is so spectacular that, if possible, players should try showing it off on a building server to see what others think!

4) Cyberpunk Monorail

The monorail is a great way to get around in real life and is incredibly cool to build in Minecraft. It's fun, easy to build, and you can make it as long as you want! You need a few rails and a car or two. This specific build is made to look like it's straight out of Cyberpunk with its fantastic color scheme and futuristic look.

You can also make the tracks as wide as you want--just be sure to leave room for passengers to walk between them on either side of their car (or else they'll get stuck!). This YouTube tutorial was made by the creator, "theenigmaman."

3) Cyberpunk Noodle Shop

Players will want to ensure they have the building blocks for this cyberpunk noodle shop, as it takes time to assemble. If you don't want to worry about the resources, this build would be fantastic for a creative server! Build the walls and roof of your restaurant with blocks. For an authentic look, make sure they're made from the same materials used in the tutorial video created by the fantastic YouTuber "Freedom.".

Inside these walls, add in several pieces of furniture: a table for customers to sit at while eating their noodles; chairs for them to sit on; shelves where you can display some merchandise like chopsticks and bowls; maybe even some decorations like a menu board showing what kind of soups are available today!

2) Cyberpunk Tower

A tower is a tall structure, taller than it is wide, often by a significant margin. Towers are usually used for communication and observation. They can additionally be used as a landmark and symbols. This incredible tower can be used for whatever you want, with spectacular RGB lighting up the whole outside of the building.

The Cyberpunk Tower is designed to look like a cyberpunk skyscraper building in Minecraft. It has so many floors with many rooms on each floor. The tower also has various balconies that you can walk out onto! This beautiful design was made by the YouTuber "Episkninjaturtle."

1) Cyberpunk Motorbike Shop

If you're a fan of Cyberpunk 2077, then this build is for you. The creator of this creation, "Freedom." has done an incredible job at recreating the look and feel of Night City in Minecraft.

The Motorbike Shop can have all sorts of motorcycles for sale, including electric bikes and hoverbikes (which are cool). The same creator made it off the noodle shop, and both builds would be incredible on a roleplay server.

Poll : 0 votes