5 best Minecraft Eggwars Servers in 2024

Popular multiplayer mode in Minecraft, Eggwars tests players' ability to defend their prized eggs while planning and assaulting other teams at the same time. Selecting the ideal Eggwars server is crucial for an engaging and delightful experience because of the game's exhilarating gameplay and fierce competition. If you have ever heard of the game Bedwars, it's very similar but it was created first.

The top five Minecraft Eggwars servers for 2024 will be discussed in this post; each one has special features and gameplay that will keep players interested and happy.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft Eggwars servers for your entertainment

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a highly acclaimed server (Image via Mojang)

On our ranking of the top Minecraft Eggwars servers for 2024, MoxMC comes in first. MoxMC provides an easy-to-use and captivating Eggwars experience. It is well-known for its devoted community and intricate gameplay mechanisms. The staff team is always online to deal with any cheaters you may encounter.

Players will always be faced with fresh difficulties and tactics to learn thanks to the extensive map selection, diverse game modes, and unique features. Because of MoxMC's commitment to fair gameplay and frequent upgrades, the server is kept up-to-date and balanced, making it fun for both new and seasoned players.

If you've been searching for an amazing Eggwars server that offers ranked, MoxMC does just that. You can play at the highest of skills on this server, with tons of the most known PvPers actively attempting to climb the ranks.

2) CubeCraft

IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

CubeCraft is known as the creator of Eggwars (Image via Mojang)

Another very well-liked Minecraft server that provides an amazing Eggwars experience is CubeCraft. All players may experience seamless and entertaining gameplay with CubeCraft thanks to its well-designed gameplay mechanics and intuitive UI. The server offers a huge variety of maps, each with special difficulties and tactics.

A vast array of customization options are also provided by CubeCraft, enabling users to tailor their gaming experience. CubeCraft's sizable and vibrant community guarantees that you'll always have plenty of opponents or allies to put your abilities to the test in Eggwars skirmishes.

CubeCraft is typically known as the creator of the highly popular game mode Eggwars and is truly one of the best places to play it. The server is available on both Java and Bedrock editions for all interested in playing!

3) BlocksMC

IP Address: blocksmc.com

BlocksMC is a great server (Image via Mojang)

One Minecraft server that stands out is BlocksMC, which is known for its immersive gameplay and amazing attention to detail. Eggwars is brought to life by BlocksMC's amazing visual design, which features elaborate maps and colorful surroundings.

A range of game modes, such as Solo, and teams, are available on the server to accommodate varying team numbers and gaming styles. Because of the fierce competition in BlocksMC's Eggwars community, strategy and cooperation are essential for winning.

BlocksMC's dedication to maintaining an equitable and balanced gaming environment, every player is guaranteed to have a great time playing. The server has many other game modes available to play such as the popular Minecraft Hunger Games, BedWars, SkyWars, and much more!

4) UniversoCraft

IP Address: mc.universocraft.com

UniversoCraft is a wonderful Spanish-speaking server (Image via Mojang)

UniversoCraft is a fantastic Spanish-speaking server that deserves a spot on our list due to how active and kind the player base is. A vibrant and competitive Eggwars experience may be had at UniversoCraft thanks to its committed staff and vibrant community.

Various maps and game styles are available on the server, with a leaderboard system so you can truly have a reason to grind the game. Players may fully immerse themselves in the demanding and strategic world of Eggwars thanks to UniversoCraft's commitment to providing a fair and balanced gaming environment.

5) VoidPixel

IP Address: play.voidpixel.ir

VoidPixel is a fun Eggwars server (Image via Mojang)

VoidPixel is an excellent option for a Minecraft Eggwars server. It offers solo, duos, trios, and squads allowing you to play with almost any amount of friends you want. In addition, the server has a vibrant community that makes it fast to queue into the games.

VoidPixel makes sure that players are constantly interested and amused in their Eggwars experiences by releasing new features and updates regularly. If you've never heard of VoidPixel and are just finding it today you will be sure to enjoy your time on the server!