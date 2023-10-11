3 best Minecraft Fairy Tail servers

If you're a gamer who’s a fan of the well-known anime and manga series Fairy Tail, what could be better than submerging yourself in its enchanted world through Minecraft? On Fairy Tail Minecraft servers, you can cast spells, participate in guilds, and embark on exhilarating adventures. The servers listed below have different approaches to gameplay, so if you don't like one, be sure to try out the others, as they offer different experiences.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft Fairy Tail servers you should check out

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a brilliant server (Image via Mojang)

Like in the world of Fairy Tail, MoxMC allows you to join a guild in Minecraft or form your own. You can then engage in fierce combat with other guilds. You can defeat your adversaries using a wide variety of abilities like Gravity Magic or Fire Dragon Roar. As you move up the server's levels, you can unlock new skills and complete more objectives.

MoxMC is an absolute must-try for any fan of Fairy Tail because of the incredible attention to detail that goes into replicating the environment. Due to the server's vibrant and welcoming community, it's easy to meet other players who share your interests.

If you're up for a competition, you can take part in exciting 1v1 PvP fights or activities like parkour challenges and maze runs. To further improve the visual experience of employing magic spells and bring the game to life, the server also features a special Texture Pack.

2) Fairy Tail Adventures

IP Address: 198.55.127.237:25571

Fairy Tail Adventures is a very fun server (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Fairy Tail Adventures is a great option if you want an active community and role-playing elements in a server. Here, you can explore a large open environment featuring well-known spots from Fairy Tail, unearth mysteries, and run into well-known characters. You can become a guild member, develop your magical skills, and take part in exhilarating player-versus-player combat.

You'll be engrossed in Fairy Tail Adventures' custom quests and plug-ins for hours on end because they combine adventure and role-playing components in a unique way. The server ensures an amazing experience in the Fairy Tail universe with regular updates and a committed staff.

For gamers who enjoy following a plot, Fairy Tail Adventures offers an extensive questing system with unique tales and boss battles. Additionally, the server features an economy system that lets you trade things with other players. You can band up with other guild members to beat bosses or explore the environment with pals and take a break from the action by playing events hosted by staff.

Fairy Tail Adventures is a vibrant, well-moderated server that will keep you occupied for hours on end.

1) Fairy Tail Legends of Ishgar

IP Address: 149.56.179.154:25567

Fairy Tail Legends of Ishgar is a Minecraft server that excellently captures the spirit of the Fairy Tail universe. Here, you can choose from a wide range of abilities, such as Celestial Spirit Magic or Dragon Slayer Magic, and go on missions to hone your skills. Take on difficult bosses by forming a group with friends or by fighting in fierce PvP matches.

Fairy Tail Legends of Ishgar offers an immersive and enthralling Minecraft experience with an active and welcoming community.

The server's extensive map, which includes locales from several Fairy Tail chapters, is one of its most notable features. You can uncover secrets and locate hidden regions as you explore the environment. To make money and purchase better equipment, you can also sell goods in the market or trade with other players.