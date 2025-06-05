4 best Minecraft gravestone mods

Minecraft is a survival-based game where players encounter various dangerous situations in which their character can die. When the character dies, it respawns to either the world's original spawn or a respawn anchor like a bed. However, when they die, they drop every item at their death location and respawn. Since items simply drop to the ground, they instantly become vulnerable.

Hence, the Minecraft community came up with loads of gravestone mods that instantly create a gravestone where players died and safely keep their items. Over the years, these mods added lots of other special features to this simple solution. Here is a list of some of the best gravestone mods for the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 great gravestone mods for Minecraft

1) GraveStone mod

GraveStone is one of the most popular mods to add a gravestone to the game (Image via CurseForge/henkelmax)

Despite there being several mods for gravestones, the GraveStone mod is the most popular. It has over 70,000,000 downloads from CurseForge websites alone.

This mod simply creates a gravestone block anywhere a player dies. This gravestone block will contain every single item that the player dropped at the time of their death. After respawning, players receive an obituary paper, on which the coordinates of the gravestone/last death location are written. The gravestone can also be renamed and customized.

2) Gravestone mod - Graves

Gravestone - Graves is also an interesting mod that adds various types of naturally occurring graves (Image via CurseForge/nightkosh)

Gravestone - Graves is also a great mod that adds various kinds of gravestones to the game. This mod offers a lot more customization options for graves, and even adds graves for villagers, wolves, and cats.

Furthermore, it also adds some unique structure features like a graveyard near villages, and a special Wither's Catacomb structure similar to a stronghold, containing lots of loot, and a Wither boss at the end. Hence, this gravestone mod adds a whole new experience for players.

3) Good Gravestone

Good Gravestones is a simpler gravestone mod that has a hidden special feature (Image via CurseForge/tim_cool0)

Good Gravestones is one of the simplest gravestone mods for Minecraft. By the picture, it is safe to say that it does not even add a special block texture or model to make a gravestone at the player's death location. Instead, it only adds a barrel with items and a sign with the player's name.

However, it has a hidden special feature that most players might not discover instantly. This mod adds a special command that players can use to instantly teleport to the place where they died before. This way, they do not have to travel all the way back to get their items. This is the main specialty of this mod.

4) Corail Tombstone

Corail Tombstone is one of the most advanced and detailed gravestone mods (Image via Curseforge/Corail_31)

Corail Tombstone is one of the most detailed gravestone mods out there. It not only creates a gravestone where players die, but also allows them to gain new attributes and special powers that allow players to be stronger in combat, have more health, and even get luckier while looting.

The mod has a massive perk system called Knowledge of Death, where players can spend the XP levels to gain more magical abilities. When undead mobs are killed, they will drop essence of undead, which can be used to create decorative tombstones.

Some of these created tombstones will have ghosts floating around them and will give players special status effects once they pray near the tombstones.

In conclusion, it is arguably the most detailed gravestone mod ever created for Minecraft.

