5 best Minecraft hospital builds

Minecraft is a great game to play when you want to take a break from the real world and relax. The great thing about it is that it's not just a game anymore—it's also a way to express yourself creatively. People have built houses, mansions, and even entire cities in Minecraft. If you've ever built or tried to build an entire city, you know a hospital build is necessary.

This article will show off five of the best hospital builds in Minecraft!

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Modern and 4 other Hospitals make for fantastic builds in Minecraft

5) Easy Hospital

This hospital build is straightforward but has all the necessary features. It's a small hospital with few rooms, but it's fantastic for those new to the building world. This is a good idea if you want to make a hospital in your town or on another server where people can get hurt while playing Minecraft, such as a roleplay server.

The Easy Hospital has many windows, so patients feel safe inside the building and know they will be treated well by doctors and nurses! The hospital even has its own parking lot, which looks fantastic with the build. The famous YouTuber Smithers Boss made this fabulous design.

4) Hospital In City Build

This is a build that's straightforward but still looks great. It features a large hospital with an area out front with enough room for an ambulance and smaller medical regions for people needing them. The design gives you plenty of space to expand to create more rooms or add new buildings nearby!

The hospital even has a sign in the front with banners spelling out the hospital with a large red cross to symbolize its medical use. This makes it great for anyone who wants to make a build but is a beginner on a Minecraft server. TSMC - Minecraft was the creator of this incredible video!

3) Simple Hospital

The first thing you'll need to do is create some walls around your hospital. This will help keep out mobs like zombies and creepers that might try to attack anyone inside the hospital. Once you've got some walls up, it's time for floors! The YouTuber TheUselessCow made this informative and easy-to-understand tutorial.

This hospital even has an ambulance built stationed on the side of the building! This tiny, straightforward hospital build would only benefit a small village or town.

2) Modern Hospital

This is a Modern Hospital. It is a beautiful hospital built and a great example of what a modern hospital should look like. It's easy to follow and great for beginners who want to learn how to build a realistic-looking medical facility in the game.

In this build, they used leaves to surround the building, which acts as bushes, as nothing else exists for that in Minecraft. The popular YouTuber HALNY made this build.

1) Hospital With Helipad

In Minecraft, hospitals are generally a bit dull. They're just a big box with some beds and maybe a lab. But this build takes things to the next level, including everything from helipads (with helicopters landing on top of them) to ambulances!

The exterior of this hospital building looks pretty realistic for being in Minecraft--it's got all the correct details, like windowsills, ambulances, and more, that make it feel like something you'd see in real life. And while there isn't much detail inside the rooms, it has some nice touches, like lighting effects coming through those windows on either side of them. This hospital was designed by the YouTuber and builder Brandon Stilley Gaming.

