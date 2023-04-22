5 best Minecraft mall designs

Minecraft is a beautiful game: it can be used to build anything from your house to an entire city. Players build unique and cool structures daily and show them online via tutorials or showcases.

In this article, we will be looking at some of the most popular mall designs for Minecraft that you can recreate and use in your worlds. All of the videos shown in this article will be easy-to-follow tutorials!

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Huge Mall and 4 other cool mall concepts that may make for crazy cool builds

5) Modern Shopping Mall

This is a modern shopping mall, a type of shopping center that usually has many stores selling goods and services. It's important to note that this isn't your typical Mall--it's much bigger than most traditional malls and has a lot more diversity in terms of what it offers to its customers. It's a strip mall type and would be a great addition to a roleplay server.

The design concept for this particular example is a lot more modern and makes you think of something that might be in your area in real life. The interior decor includes lots of quartz and tons of glass windows everywhere so as not only to let natural light into the building but also to show off all those expensive goods you'd like to sell inside! The fantastic Minecraft YouTuber crafterjacob made this build.

4) Mall In City

The Mall In City is a medium-sized mall meant to be located in a city. It has just two floors but can hold many stores, including a bookstore and a bank. The design is simple but elegant, with a simple modern look to the build above and large windows that allow plenty of natural light into the building.

If you want to make this into a natural type of Mall, the price range for stores should range from $1-$10 per square foot, depending on location and size. This would be an incredible build for a plot server, as you can use it to have fun with friends! The YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft, made this build.

3) Simple Mall

Simple Mall is a great starter mall for those new to Minecraft who want to build their first Mall. It's also a straightforward design, so you don't have to worry about spending hours figuring out how everything works. The main reason why this design is so simple is that it has few shops and is only one story.

This Simple Mall uses glass blocks and clay throughout the build as its primary material--this makes it easy for you because all you need is a few materials. The Minecraft YouTuber HALNY made this build.

2) Huge Mall

This Mall has a parking lot, and it's filled with many stores and restaurants. It would be great to be located in a city, so if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of your town, this could be an option for you!

This is another build made by the Minecraft YouTuber HALNY. It's a massive build that would be amazing for experienced and decent for new builders, but it would take a lot of time.

1) Aesthetically Pleasing Mall

In this section, we'll look at some of the best Minecraft malls to inspire you. The Mall is popular with many players because it's aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate. It even has a small parking section!

Another excellent example of a mall is City Center Malls, which has multiple levels and plenty of shops inside its walls. This design makes it easy for players to find what they need without getting lost in the crowd or having too much going on around them at once. This build is incredibly unique and doesn't have the typical rectangular look; instead, it has many circular designs. The YouTuber Twice made the tutorial.

Poll : 0 votes