3 best Minecraft Missile Wars servers

The popular Missile Wars multiplayer minigame puts Minecraft players in charge of missiles as they try to eliminate their opponents from the game. The sandbox title's community has come to love the minigame for its intense action and competitive gaming. This article takes a look at three top Missile Wars servers that Minecraft players should try out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Missile Wars is an amazing Minecraft minigame that players should try out

1) MoxMC

Server IP address: moxmc.com

MoxMC is a fantastic Missile Wars server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is one of the most well-liked Minecraft servers for Missile Wars, as it offers a frantic and aggressive gameplay environment. The server has a variety of custom maps that will test even the most seasoned players, as well as normal and intense game modes.

MoxMC is a terrific option for anyone searching for a dependable, high-quality Missile Wars experience because of its friendly community and frequent upgrades. The gameplay is further enhanced by the server's special bonuses, which include supply drops, bespoke crafting recipes, and special powers.

Players have the ability to design and manufacture their own missiles, from simple TNT rockets to more complex alternatives like exploding arrows. MoxMC is the perfect server if one wants to play Missile Wars in the most thrilling and dramatic way possible.

Players can enjoy a very original style of the game on MoxMC as well as a ton of different recreations. Some of the recreations have even been custom-made to be played using a mod pack.

MoxMC is truly an incredible 1v1 server and just as fun when playing with a group.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) CubeKrowd

Server IP address: play.cubekrowd.net

CubeKrowd is a popular Missile Wars server (Image via Mojang)

Another fantastic choice for Minecraft players seeking a top-notch Missile Wars server is CubeKrowd. This server has a fantastic community, a wide selection of maps, and a busy development team. It is constantly updating and listening to players' ideas, which gives the gameplay a wonderful level of inventiveness.

Additionally, CubeKrowd has a strong ranking system that enables players to accumulate points and climb the leaderboard. The server has a dynamic and competitive atmosphere thanks to this system and ongoing competitions and events.

CubeKrowd is a great option for those who appreciate courteous and enjoyable gameplay because both the staff and players place high importance on fair play and good sportsmanship.

If Missile Wars is just a game that players want to try out with a friend, CubeKrowd is a great option, with easy access to play against anyone.

Average player count: 20 - 100

3) Ultima Missile Wars

Server IP address: play.ultimamc.net

Ultima Missile Wars is a server completely focused on the Missile Wars minigame (Image via Mojang)

This server was made for Missile Wars, basing itself off the incredibly popular YouTube series made by creators like SethBling, Vikkstar123, JeromeASF, and Preston.

The owner of Ultima Missile Wars is extremely active and always willing to play in a game against anyone who joins. They're also extremely innovative and are always looking for new ways to improve the server. If players find anything they think could be better, they're always open to suggestions on their Discord server.

Ultima Missile Wars has an amazing tutorial game mode, so if players are looking to understand the game better without having to verse anyone, they can do so easily.

The server's community is extremely welcoming and always wants to face off against a new opponent. If players are looking to make some new friends, they should definitely look into joining this amazing Missile Wars Minecraft server.

Average player count: 5 - 50