Best Minecraft mod for Herobrine

Herobrine is arguably the most popular mythical character in Minecraft. When the game was still new, it was considered a creature that had all the powers similar to a player but roamed in every single-player world. Its lore started as a creepypasta story on the 4chan forum and gradually morphed into an internet and gaming phenomenon.

Fast forward to 2025, and Herobrine is widely accepted as just a mythical character that does not exist in any game world. Many Minecraft mods add Herobrine as a horrific character. One named "From The Fog" can be considered the best Herobrine mod for the title. Read on to know all about it.

Note: The choice of mod is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many great Herobrine mods out there.

From The Fog Minecraft mod: Features and installation guide

What does From The Fog offer?

From The Fog adds Herobrine as a mob and all its features that were previously discussed by the community (Image via LunarEclipseStudios/CurseForge || Mojang Studios)

From The Fog is a unique and apt name for the Herobrine-related mod. This is because the first image that showed Herobrine in the 4chan forum had lots of Overworld fog. The picture was of a small hill in the Forest biome. Previous game versions had too much fog, hence, the hill and the rest of the world were not clearly visible.

At the foot of the hill, a faint image of Steve-like entity was seen. But this entity had white eyes instead of normal eyes like Steve's.

This mod mainly adds the Herobrine mob that will lurk near the player from time to time. He will be visible from a distance whenever players are exploring the world, or even sleeping in their base. This behavior was a clear nod to claims about how Herobrine usually acted.

Furthermore, when players are in the caves, Herobrine will be able to mine around them and watch them from afar. However, if explorers are brave enough and touch Herobrine, the creature will jump-scare the players and proceed to vanish.

Herobrine can be summoned quickly by creating its shrine (Image via LunarEcpliseStudios || Mojang Studios)

Players will have to wait three days for Herobrine to appear in their world, but this process can be catalyzed by making the popular Herobrine shrine. This shrine is made with nine gold blocks, four redstone torches, and one netherrack. The netherrack can then be lit on fire to bring Herobrine.

The mod perfectly adds the mythical creature and brings all the spooky features that were once discussed by the community. There are many other smaller details added by this mod that players can experience on their own by installing it.

How to download and install From The Fog mod for Minecraft

From The Fog can be easily downloaded from CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide to download and install From The Fog:

Download and install any one of the following modding APIs: Forge, or Fabric. Make sure to download the modding API for the game version 1.20.6, as that's the latest game version From The Fog mod supports, as of this writing. Head to the CurseForge website and search for From The Fog. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file which should be compatible with 1.20.6, and the desired modding API. Copy and paste both mod files into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, that would be "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft". Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.20.6 modded version. Open the modded game version and enter a world to find Herobrine.

