7 best Minecraft mods like Ice and Fire Dragons

Though Minecraft has various kinds of mobs that spawn in different locations and have distinct behaviors, appearances, and features, experienced players can still get bored of them. Hence, many mods add custom mobs to the game. One of the most famous of them is the Ice and Fire Dragons mod. As the name implies, it adds several dragons for players to fight or tame.

This mod is so famous that there are only a handful of others that offer dragons and related features. Here are some of them listed below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 7 Minecraft mods for dragons similar to Ice and Fire Dragons

1) Isle of Berk

Isle of Berk is a great mod to add various kinds of dragons (Image via CurseForge)

This is arguably one of the best alternatives for the Ice and Fire Dragons mod. The Isle of Berk mod is inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon franchise of books, games, and films. It adds nine new dragons for players to tame. Each has different spawn locations, behaviors, taming mechanisms, etc.

2) Mo' Creatures

Apart from 40 other mobs, Mo' Creatures Minecraft mod also adds Wyvern, which is a dragon-like creature (Image via Mo' Creatures Wiki)

Mo' Creatures is another well-known mod that adds around 40 new mobs to the game, further diversifying the entities. Though it is not solely a dragon-related mod like Ice and Fire, it adds several dragon-like mobs, like Komodo Dragon and Wyvern, on which players can ride.

3) Dragon Survival

Dragon Survival is an extremely unique mod that allows users to play the game as a dragon in Minecraft (Image via 9Minecraft)

Though this mod is not like Ice and Fire, where players can interact with dragons, it adds an even more unique layer to the overall gameplay. Through the Dragon Survival mod, users can play the survival mode as dragons. To achieve the ability to fly, they must progress and complete the game, just like in vanilla.

4) Dragon Mounts

Dragon Mounts is a mod that allows players to hatch dragon eggs and tame them as useful allies (Image via 9Minecraft)

Dragon Mount is an old mod that has been repurposed for new game versions. It allows players to hatch dragon eggs, foster, and tame new kinds of dragons. Once fully trained, these powerful creatures are faithful companions in all situations and, of course, can be used for rides.

5) Savage Ender Dragon

This mod adds several new attacks to Ender Dragon (Image via 9Minecraft)

Though there is already a dragon in the vanilla version of the game, it is not the strongest, especially for experienced players who have fought it countless times. The Savage Ender Dragon mod, rather than adding new kinds of dragons, adds new features to the already existing final boss and makes it more powerful than ever.

6) Useless Reptile

Useless Reptile is a simple mod that adds neutral reptiles to Swamp biomes (Image via 9Minecraft)

Useless Reptile is a mod that adds a single type of reptile mob called Wyvern that roams around Swamp biomes. They are neutral to players and will only attack if they are attacked first. Wyverns can either be killed to get new kinds of items or tamed to be ridden.

7) Nightmare Craft: Mobs

Nightmare Craft adds all kinds of dangerous, hostile mobs, including dragons (Image via 9Minecraft)

Nightmare Craft is another mod that not only adds dragons to the game but several other creatures as well. Players can fight dragons or tame them to use them in various ways. There are ways to fly with the dragon as well. Apart from that, explorers will find several new creatures roaming around the world.