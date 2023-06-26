Isle of Berk mod for Minecraft: All you need to know

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, its vast community has come up with thousands of various mods that players can download and run inside it. Everything from performance mods that boost FPS to entire modpacks changing the entire game mechanics can be run on it. Almost every single player who has spent time playing the title probably knows about mods.

Of course, there are some hidden gems that are usually famous in modpacks but are not played separately, and one of them is called the Isle of Berk. Though it does not have a lot of downloads, it is an excellent choice if players want to interact with dragons.

Everything to know about Isle of Berk mod for Minecraft

What does this mod offer?

Isle of Berk is a mod made by a group of modders, namely Ghanou Craft, Arsian/Crafty, Apprentice Necromancer, and Toothlezz. It mainly focuses on the How to Train Your Dragon universe, including the film series, games, books, etc. Hence, it's main focus is adding all kinds of dragons to the title, which players can interact with, fight, and even tame.

There are nine dragon species in the series, including some game variants. Their names are: Night Fury, Light Fury, Triple Stryke, Gronckle, Deadly Nadder, Monstrous Nightmare, Hideous Zippleback, Terrible Terror, and Speed Stinger. The Stinger Dragon is also added from the HTTYD live show.

Where to find these dragons in the world?

Different types of dragons can be found in different Minecraft biomes (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a complete list of where all these dragons can be found in Minecraft:

Night Fury : Snowy Slopes, Jagged Peaks, Snowy Peaks, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills and Stony Peaks

: Snowy Slopes, Jagged Peaks, Snowy Peaks, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills and Stony Peaks Light Fury : Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks Snowy Peaks, Windswept Forest, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Birch Forest and Old Growth Birch Forest

: Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks Snowy Peaks, Windswept Forest, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Birch Forest and Old Growth Birch Forest Skrill : Snowy Slopes, Jagged Peaks, Frozen Peaks and Stony Peaks

: Snowy Slopes, Jagged Peaks, Frozen Peaks and Stony Peaks Triple Stryke : Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Old Growth Pine Taiga, and Old Growth Spruce Taiga

: Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Old Growth Pine Taiga, and Old Growth Spruce Taiga Deadly Nadder : Snowy Plains, Meadow, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest, Sparse Jungle, Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Grove, Forest, Flower Forest, Birch Forest, Old Growth Birch Forest, and Windswept Savanna

: Snowy Plains, Meadow, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest, Sparse Jungle, Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Grove, Forest, Flower Forest, Birch Forest, Old Growth Birch Forest, and Windswept Savanna Gronckle : Snowy Plains, Swamp, Meadow, Old Growth Birch Forest, Savanna Plateau and Windswept Savanna, Plains, Grove, Sunflower Plains and Savanna

: Snowy Plains, Swamp, Meadow, Old Growth Birch Forest, Savanna Plateau and Windswept Savanna, Plains, Grove, Sunflower Plains and Savanna Monstrous Nightmare : Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Eroded Badlands, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills and Windswept Forest

: Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Eroded Badlands, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills and Windswept Forest Hideous Zippleback : Ice Spikes, Snowy Plains and Swamp

: Ice Spikes, Snowy Plains and Swamp Terrible Terror : Stony Shore, River, Beach, Jungle, Bamboo Jungle and Dark Forest

: Stony Shore, River, Beach, Jungle, Bamboo Jungle and Dark Forest Speed Stinger : Stony Peaks, Jagged Peaks, Meadow, Deep Frozen Ocean, Frozen Ocean, Ice Spikes, Snowy Planes, Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Sparse Jungle, Taiga and Old Growth Spruce Jungle

: Stony Peaks, Jagged Peaks, Meadow, Deep Frozen Ocean, Frozen Ocean, Ice Spikes, Snowy Planes, Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Sparse Jungle, Taiga and Old Growth Spruce Jungle Stinger: Sunflower Plains, Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Badlands, Wooded Badlands and Eroded Badlands

Taming dragons and their abilities

Players can tame dragons and put a saddle on them to fly around in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Each dragon needs a specific item and condition to be tamed. For example, players must have have night vision on and no armor or weapon equipped to tame a Night Fury. Furthermore, they must feed salmon, cod, or tropical fish to the dragons to breed them.

Once tamed, players can interact with dragons using a stick. They can sit on them, access their inventory, use their fire ability by pressing R, and use their special ability by pressing X.

How to download the mod

The mod can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website by searching for the Isle of Berk mod. Though it is currently compatible with 1.182 only, it is safe to say that it will soon be updated for the new Minecraft 1.20 update as well. Bear in mind that players will need a library mod called Geckolib to run properly. Of course, they will also need the Forge API that allows games to run mods.

Once it is installed, players can simply transfer Isle of Berk and Geckolib to the mods folder located inside the main game's folder. Once done, they can simply launch the official game launcher and run the Forge-modded Minecraft.

