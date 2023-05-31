How to get every new mob in Minecraft 1.20 easily

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, is close to its official June 7, 2023 release date. While there is certainly plenty of content in this update, the number of mobs added to the game is relatively low. Regardless, Trails & Tales introduces two new mobs in the form of the sniffer and the camel, creatures that were (until now) separated by a vast sea of time.

However, thanks to the inclusion of archeology in the Minecraft 1.20 update, players can meet the ancient sniffer mob by finding and hatching its eggs. Players won't need to do any archeological digging to find camels, as they have a defined spawn point that can be tracked down.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for these two new mobs, there are a few things they'll need to do.

How to find and get Minecraft 1.20's sniffer and camel quickly and easily

The Sniffer

There are effectively three ways to get a sniffer in Minecraft 1.20: Summon it with commands, spawn it with a spawn egg in Creative Mode, or find it the way Mojang intended by collecting its egg in warm ocean ruins.

Obviously, the easiest and most direct way is to use the summon command, but not every player can (or is willing to) enable cheats. In this light, it isn't a bad idea to cover all the major methods of getting a sniffer in the 1.20 update, depending on a player's chosen in-game parameters.

Ways to get a sniffer in Minecraft 1.20

The simplest way, as previously noted, is to use Minecraft's built-in commands. To summon a sniffer with a command, ensure that cheats are enabled in your current world. Open your chat console and enter "/summon sniffer ~ ~ ~" where the ~ in the syntax stands for the coordinates where you'd like to place the sniffer. Alternatively, you can leave out the coordinates and simply enter "/summon sniffer" to cause the creature to appear at your current location. In Creative Mode, open your inventory and navigate to the menu marked with a compass. Enter "sniffer spawn egg" in the search field, then place the spawn egg that shows up in the creative UI into your inventory. Simply equip the egg and right-click or press the "use item" button on your controller to spawn a sniffer at the location you're pointing to. If you don't want to use cheats or Minecraft's Creative Mode, begin by crafting a brush with a copper ingot, a feather, and a stick. Head to a set of ocean ruins in a warm temperature ocean. Search for sand blocks that have different textures from their counterparts within the ruins, then brush them by equipping the brush and clicking/pressing the right-click/use item button and holding the button down. After a few brush strokes, any loot hidden in the suspicious sand blocks will pop out. If you're lucky, a sniffer egg will appear. Afterward, simply place the egg on a flat surface and wait for it to hatch into a baby snifflet.

The Camel

Compared to the sniffer, camels are quite easy to find in Minecraft 1.20. For the time being, these creatures only spawn within desert villages during world generation. This means that players will only find this animal naturally within a desert village or slightly outside of one since camels do tend to roam on occasion.

However, for an expedited process, players can also use commands or the Creative Mode inventory to access camels without needing to find a desert village first.

Ways to find a camel in Minecraft 1.20

Like the sniffer, if you enable cheats, simply enter your world of choice and enter "/summon camel ~ ~ ~" where the ~ symbols are your desired coordinates. Alternatively, you can leave these out and input "/summon camel" to spawn a single camel at your location. In the Creative Mode inventory, much like the sniffer, select the compass tab and enter "camel spawn egg" in the search field. Deposit the spawn egg into your hotbar or inventory, then place the spawn egg in your hands and either right-click or press the "use item" button to spawn a camel at the location you're pointing to. If the methods listed above aren't ideal, you'll need to find a desert village. As the name implies, these Minecraft structures generate within desert biomes, which often appear near other warm biomes like jungles and badlands biomes. If you're having trouble finding a village, you can always enter "/locate structure village_desert" to receive the coordinates of the nearest village. Once you reach the village, simply search the premises and the perimeter, there's sure to be a camel roaming the area

If a camel doesn't spawn in a given desert village, Minecraft players may need to find another one. However, one camel is supposed to spawn in each desert village during world generation, so there shouldn't be too many issues with the creatures going missing unless they wander away from the village or come to some form of harm.

