How to use camel in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, featuring loads of new features like mobs, biomes, items, and blocks. The update will also feature brand-new mobs called Camels. This was the first feature that Mojang revealed for the new update during their annual event. Since then, Camels have been quite popular in the community, as many players have interacted with them in the latest snapshots.

Camels are passive and peaceful mobs that will be rare in the game. However, players must know how to use them before they can jump into the upcoming update and find them.

Ways to use camels in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Travel with another player

Two players can simultaneously ride camels in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Camels are ridable mobs. Saddles can be placed on them to sit on them and control them. However, they have a special feature that allows two players to sit on it simultaneously. Hence, it is great for multiplayer servers where two friends want to travel together and explore the world.

What's better is that they won't need two saddles for each seat. A single saddle essentially divides itself, allowing both players to sit on the camel.

Avoid hostile mobs using melee weapons

Zombies, vindicators, piglins, and other hostile mobs cannot attack players who are mounted on a camel in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Of course, camels are as tall in the game as they are in real life. Hence, another special feature is that players will not get attacked by hostile mobs that use melee weapons. This means that mobs like zombies, piglins, vindicators, hoglins, silverfish, endermites, etc., cannot harm players who are mounted on camels. Though this might not be their most fascinating use, it is certainly a bonus to have while riding these new mobs.

Cross ravines and small rivers

Camels can dash forward instead of jumping high to help players cross ravines or rivers in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like horses have the special ability to jump high and climb blocks, camels, too, have a special jumping ability. Though they cannot jump high like horses, they can dash forward. This allows them to avoid any obstruction in front of them, like ravines, rivers, or holes. This is another great way to use the new mob coming to the game in a few months.

Breed more camels

Camels are breedable mobs and spawn a baby when they eat cactus in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Since camels are somewhat rare mobs, players will want to keep them safe once they find one. Luckily, these mobs are breedable and can easily be multiplied. If players find two camels, they can breed with each other after eating cactus blocks. Once they mate with one another, a baby camel spawns. This is another great way to make camels more common in one's world.

