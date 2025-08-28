5 best Minecraft performance modpacks

Despite being an old game with basic graphics and textures, Minecraft can be difficult to run on many devices. This is primarily because of how vast and detailed its worlds are. If players increase the render distances of chunks, the FPS can drastically drop. Over the years, many people have created entire modpacks filled with optimization mods to squeeze performance out of the game.

Here are some of the best performance modpacks to improve Minecraft's experience.

5 great performance modpacks for Minecraft

1) Fabulously Optimized

Fabulously Optimized is one of the most popular performance modpacks (Image via CurseForge/robotkoer)

Fabulously Optimized is a popular performance modpack that adds loads of great mods to push Minecraft's FPS. The modpack consists of mods like Dynamic FPS, Entity Culling, Ferrite Core, ImmediatelyFast, Lithium, Sodium, and Phosphor. Every single mod has a specific purpose to serve, but all of them aim to increase the game's FPS and make it as smooth as possible.

When combined into a modpack, it instantly becomes the best for power users who want high render distances, shaders, and crisp textures.

2) Simply Optimized

Simply Optimized also aims to provide better in-game performance (Image via Modrinth/HyperSoop)

Simply Optimized modpack also includes a collection of the top optimization mods, which automatically configures them for optimal speed and graphics in Minecraft.

This modpack is made to be straightforward and easily manageable. It suggests that the pack has very few, if any, built-in visual or quality-of-life enhancements. Therefore, in addition to this modpack, players can choose to install any non-optimization mods on their own.

Because of the numerous hours of research that went into creating it, the modder even asserts that it often outperforms other optimization techniques in benchmarks.

3) Sodium Plus

Sodium Plus is a modpack that adds various performance mods surrounding Sodium (Image via Modrinth/HappyRedstone Modding)

Because OptiFine bundles so many features into a single mod, many members of the community have attempted to duplicate the mod using modpacks. One of such modpack for Minecraft is called Sodium Plus.

It includes several bug fixes, quality-of-life enhancements, and some visual changes. As a disclaimer, the modder also mentioned that some mods, like Chest Tracker, might not sit well with players since it is not vanilla-friendly, as players expect with these performance mods.

4) FPS Modpack

FPS Modpack straightaway aims to increase Minecraft's framerates (Image via Modrinth/Mirronake)

The FPS modpack is a straightforward one that does not clearly mention which mods it houses. However, it clearly shows the FPS benchmarks on its product page. The jump in max FPS between vanilla and modpack game was around 180%, which is humongous.

Hence, it is clear that if players are simply aiming to increase the game's FPS and not add any visual enhancement mods whatsoever, they can simply get this performance modpack.

5) Performium

Performium is a light-weight fabric-based performance modpack (Image via Modrinth/Membercat Studios)

Performium is a lightweight, Fabric-based modpack that optimizes performance while adding gorgeous visuals, smooth textures, and quality-of-life enhancements to your Minecraft experience.

The modder explains that the pack doess not have over 50 mods. This is to keep the pack smaller and lighter. This is a great step since cramming too many performance mods into a pack can itself defeat the purpose for making the game smoother. Too many mods, even though they are performance-oriented, will also slow the game down.

The creator also mentions that Performium is available from 1.20.4 all the way to latest game versions, and is also compatible with Modrinth app, Prism Launcher, and ATLauncher.

