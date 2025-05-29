Best Minecraft Pokémon mods

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, its bustling community has released loads of mods for it. While some mods are directly inspired by features already present in the block game, other mods are made with various other entertainment content. One of the most popular entertainment content on which mods have been created is the Japanese cartoon series called Pokémon.

Mods for Pokémon have been around for Minecraft ever since the block game was released. As of now, two mods are the most popular for bringing a cartoon franchise to the sandbox title.

The two best Pokémon mods for Minecraft

Pixelmon

Pixelmon is the oldest Minecraft mod that added Pokémon as mobs in the block game. This mod was first featured on MinecraftForum all the way back in June 2012. Since then, many players started making videos and exploring the mod. As time went by, this mod became one of the most popular in the community, with millions of downloads from various websites.

The Pokémon themselves, as well as fighting, trading, and breeding, are among the many features that the Pixelmon mod brings into Minecraft. Along with a variety of new objects, the mod also features new resources like bauxite ore and apricorns, as well as new decorative blocks like chairs and clocks. Poké Balls and TMs are brand-new features that have been added as well.

The Pixelmon mod makes an effort to precisely mimic certain aspects, like fighting mechanics, similar to those in the Generation 8 Pokémon games. Some features of the mod, including the breeding mechanism that requires an appropriate habitat for Pokémon to reproduce, are unique and different from the original games.

When the mod is installed in Minecraft, no vanilla mobs spawn in the world. The only creatures that spawn are brand-new Pokémon that can be interacted with or fought. However, vanilla mobs can be brought back by making some changes in the config file.

This is barely scratching the surface since this mod has a lot more to offer, like Poke Marts, Poke Dollars, PokeLoot chests in a Minecraft world, and much more.

Cobblemon

Cobblemon is the modern Pokémon mod for Minecraft that was released in November 2022. This made massive waves in the game's community, since it became the first proper rival mod for Pixelmon.

One of the striking differences between the two mods was that Cobblemon's Pokémon textures and models were a lot closer to the rest of the world. This means that Cobblemon's Pokémon textures were pixellated, and their models were blocky, allowing them to blend in with Minecraft's environment.

Apart from this major difference, Cobblemon was similar to Pixelmon in terms of level of detail.

Players can evolve their Pokémon, level up to get new moves, fight wild Pokémon to get experience, and capture Pokémon to grow their squad. They can catch more than 700 Pokémon in Cobblemon.

The mod also adds Pokémon Showdown, which is a new combat engine used in battles to provide realistic competitive combat mechanics. Move relearning, physically fleeing the battle, and developing a Pokémon whenever a player chooses are other Legends Arceus-style features added with this mod.

Cobblemon's special combat engine also allows players to mine, build, or engage in combat with mobs while in a Pokémon battle.

The mod also adds a Poke Dex to store information about every Pokémon players witness in the wild. Apart from that, Poke Balls, crafting different medicines, finding Pokemon-related loot in new structures, and many other features are packed in this mod.

