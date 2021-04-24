5 best Minecraft seeds for starters in April 2021

Seeds are arguably the coolest part of the Minecraft world players can tamper with.

However, many beginners are lost when they first spawn and haven't researched what seeds are yet. Often, new players are focused on having enough food and being able to avoid hostile mobs. Seeds can help with providing plentiful resources, which means shelter and weapons will also be available.

The best Minecraft seeds for beginners as of April 2021

#5. Breath-taking mountains - Java 1.16-1.17 (Seed: 3427891657823464)

This is a great seed to start with in Minecraft - plenty of trees and stone, along with ore. Players can set up their base up high on a peak as well to avoid running into a monster behind a tree while first getting started with their day.

Image via Minecraft

There are many nooks and crannies to explore with this seed, which new Minecraft players should take advantage of.

Advertisement

#4. Bamboo jungle with a temple - Java 1.16-1.17 (Seed: 9176963463659858407)

Bamboo is a fun item in the game and can be used in smelting. This eliminates the need for coal early, which takes some weight off the player's shoulders.

Image via Minecraft

There's also a jungle temple at spawn, which is a great way to gather some goods right at the start. The player should consider putting together a set of armor and a weapon before entering, nevertheless, since there might be some hostile mobs inside.

#3. Beach-side village - Java 1.16-1.17 (Seed: 3227028068011494221)

A gorgeous seed for beginners to start their journey with. Many Minecraft players take it upon themselves to loot villages, especially new players. Villages also offer shelter from monsters at night. This seed will provide those advantages.

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

There's also trees where players can gather wood and a hill where they can mine stone. This is overall one of the best seeds players can start with because of how well it sets them up to succeed.

#2. Sunflower field - Pocket Edition 1.16 (Seed: 654775433)

This is a lighthearted seed that alleviates the initial worry that new players feel when they spawn into a world.

Image via Minecraft

This is the perfect place to build a cute, quaint cottage and run a small-scale farm. There's plenty of trees and, as pictured, a cave with ore inside. This is a great seed to begin with, as it's beautiful and has everything a player needs.

#1. Beachside Mesa - Java 1.16.5 (Seed: 4911456868624593362)

This is an excellent seed with some variety on where to settle and derive resources. The seed will spawn players in the jungle, which is abundant in resources and makes a good kick-start. They can then either stay in the jungle, or they can move towards coordinates (34.93, 72, 177.879) and check out the coastal mesa, which is breath-taking.

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

This is a great Minecraft seed for beginners because they can give living in an abnormal biome a try while having wood and other essentials nearby.