10 best Minecraft social mods

Minecraft's multiplayer is one of its most interesting elements. It was modded into the game before it was officially added, and this same creative spirit has been driving it ever since. However, since official multiplayer support is much better today, modders instead spend their time creating mods to upgrade the game as it exists today.

One of the areas in which Minecraft is lacking the most is the social side. This might seem surprising for the best-selling single game of all time, but the controversial chat reporting changes and lack of built-in voice chat speak to this.

Below are 10 of the best mods to make up for this downside, adding much more engaging social elements to a personal playthrough with friends or one of Minecraft's best servers.

The 10 best mods to enhance Minecraft's social side

1) Simple Voice Chat

The best social mod for Minecraft is also one of the simplest. The Simple Voice Chat mod adds a proximity chat to the game, allowing nearby players to communicate.

This mod can be seen in action on servers such as the Hermitcraft server, which uses the mod to add a bit of realism to the interactions of Hermitcraft Season 10's many different members.

2) No Chat Reports

No Chat Reports is a mod created by Aizistral in direct response to Mojang's controversial chat moderation and reporting decisions that could result in players being banned from their own servers and realms.

The mod aims to remove or limit the chat reporting feature as much as possible by stripping signatures from messages that would identify the sender.

3) More Chat History

This mod makes seeing older parts of chat much easier (Image via Mojang)

More Chat History is a mod that increases the maximum length of chat history a player has access to. In the vanilla game, only the last hundred messages are stored, meaning players can't go far back in chat. However, the More Chat History mod increases this all the way up to 16384 messages—so many that the cap will almost never be reached outside of Minecraft's most popular servers.

4) ESSENTIAL Mod

The ESSENTIAL Mod is another amazing quality-of-life Minecraft mod with major benefits for group gamers. The first is the ability to play together without setting up a server simply by using a friends menu in-game, similar to Bedrock. Additionally, there are cosmetic options within the mod and even a chat system that functions between worlds and servers.

5) Chat Heads

Chat names make seeing who is talking much easier (Image via Mojang)

Chat Heads is an amazing mod for how simple it is. All the mod does is add a chat head next to any messages that a player sends. This means a message's sender can be identified visually at a glance, even if the chat moves too quickly or fades before the name can be read.

6) Cosmetica

Costmetica earns its place on this list for obvious reasons. The mod adds a nearly unparalleled ability to customize the player's character, adding cool and unique headwear, shoulder pieces, back accessories, and even secondary names. This mod makes adding a personal flair to character models a breeze. This mod makes the skins available on the Minecraft Marketplace look basic by comparison.

7) Wynntils

Wynntils is a huge bundle of small changes, aiming to enhance the gameplay experience by allowing players to customize a lot of the information and settings within the game. The social part of the mod is the ability to create chat spam filters, translate messages automatically, and even set up daily reminders, which are all incredibly useful for multiplayer sessions.

8) Ping Wheel

Pings are very useful to point out interesting sights (Image via Mojang)

The Ping Wheel mod brings a staple of modern cooperative games into Mojang's blocky masterpiece: the ability to create visual pings for other players to see. This makes communicating with friends so much easier and can be used to help point out hard-to-find structures, such as Minecraft's woodland mansions.

Additionally, there is a setting to allow items to be marked in such a way as to show all players what the marked item is, which comes in handy for sharing the loot from that very same woodland mansion.

9) Immersive Melodies

Immersive Melodies is an adorable social mod that adds seven different instruments to the game so that players can play tunes in the game. There are tunes bundled with the mod, but players can add their own by dragging and dropping them in. Additionally, mobs can play instruments, which is a true nightmare for Minecraft's dangerous warden, who is infamous for hating noise.

10) Emoji Type

Emoji Type makes text communication much more interesting (Image via Mojang)

The Emoji Type mod, created by cyborgcabbage, is as simple as it is effective at making the game much more social. The mod adds more than 100 symbols and emojis by default to the game's chat, all in the pixel art style of the game.

These symbols can be accessed in chat by typing a colon, after which a list will appear. This autofill is also seen when typing Minecraft's many useful commands.