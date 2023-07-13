5 best Minecraft tank builds

In the world of Minecraft, players have the ability to unleash their creativity and build impressive structures. One popular category of builds is tanks. Players often construct these military vehicles in the game to recreate epic battles. Coming up with your own designs in the sandbox title can be a complicated process, but fortunately, tons of people show off their builds on the internet every day.

This article lists five of the best Minecraft tank builds that will leave you in awe.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 tanks that make for an incredibly cool Minecraft build

1) M1A2 Abrams Tank

The US military's M1A2 Abrams is a contemporary and imposing vehicle. This tank represents power and modernity in the world of Minecraft. Its sleek appearance and lethal attributes, such as its turret and tracks, have been painstakingly replicated by builders.

This build would be fantastic for a war-style server. Some builders even go over and beyond by adding redstone machinery to mimic the vehicle's sophisticated weapons. That is, however, not the case with this specific build.

This tank design was made by YouTuber MC Military Force.

2) Mk IV Churchill Tank

The Mk IV Churchill is a classic tank used by the British during World War II. This build captures the iconic look and feel of the historical vehicle. It would work extremely well on a roleplay server and could easily be used to recreate many scenes from the war. Builders can meticulously create the whole structure of the tank's hull to make it look like it has angled armor plates and a distinct turret.

The Mk IV Churchill not only pays homage to a significant part of history but also provides players with a visually stunning vehicle to explore and showcase in their worlds. This is another design by YouTuber MC Military Force.

3) Working Tank

The Working Tank goes beyond just being visually pleasing and pushes the boundaries of functionality in Minecraft. It is carefully designed to not only look like a clean and compact tank but also be a working vehicle. It even has the ability to fire projectiles.

Creating the Working Tank doesn't require a deep understanding of redstone. A new builder will just have to take a bit of time to follow the video tutorial made by YouTuber MagmaMusen (above). The end result is a remarkable tank that not only looks great but can also be operated by players.

4) Tiger I Heavy Tank

A legendary vehicle from World War II, the Tiger I Heavy Tank was renowned for its strong armor and potent weaponry. It primarily uses different types of stone but also employs some wool and nether brick slabs.

Not only is the Tiger I Heavy Tank a beautiful creation, but it's also another build made by YouTuber MC Military Force. The tutorial is extremely easy to follow, and it will only take minutes for anyone looking to build this tank to recreate it themselves.

5) Simple Tank

This is the ideal option for people who are new to building or Minecraft and just want a simple tank to build. This design preserves the characteristics of a military vehicle while putting an emphasis on simplicity and efficiency. Builders can construct a basic tank design out of blocks and add necessary components, such as a turret and tracks.

The Simple Tank is a fun and pleasant build that adds excitement to any Minecraft world despite its simplicity. This design was created by YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

