5 best Minecraft worlds to buy on Marketplace

The Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace is a feature that separates it the most from Java Edition. Rather than the system of mods that Java is known for, Bedrock players primarily have access to extra content through this curated market. Additionally, most custom content is locked behind specific worlds, keeping it mostly self-contained.

Detailed below are five of the best of these custom worlds, which are great due to the fresh survival starts or new game modes they implement, available on the Marketplace, along with who made them and their current price in Minecraft's valuable Minecoins.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

5 of the best Minecraft Marketplace Maps

1) Infinity Skyblock

Creator: Jigarbov Productions

Jigarbov Productions Cost: 830 Minecoins

Infinity Skyblock is not only one of the best survival spawns available via the Marketplace, but one of the best worlds that Bedrock players have access to in general. The gimmick is simple: it's a regular skyblock, but as players move farther from spawn, new random islands pop in.

These are all differently themed and biome-related, meaning that progress can be made via exploration, unlike the original skyblock. This can make a nice change, as mining cobblestone for hours on end can be dull without a nice change of scenery. There's truly unlimited potential in this fantastic skyblock world.

2) SURVIVAL BUT THE WORLD EXPANDS

The starting area doesn't give much to work with (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creator: Mythicus

Mythicus Cost: 990 Minecoins

SURVIVAL BUT THE WORLD EXPANDS, also known as Captive Survival, is an interesting survival spawn that uses the elusive Minecraft world border as a cage. This cage then grows over time as players complete custom achievements and make progress.

Similar to skyblock and one block, the intrigue of this world comes from having to figure out how to make the most of the resources available to make progress and keep from stalling out. And if players can get all these achievements, similar to Minecraft's occasionally difficult advancements, the world border might just return to normal.

3) One Block Sky Block [?]

The spawn island allows switching between game modes on the fly (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creator: Honeyfrost

Honeyfrost Cost: 660 Minecoins

One Block Sky Block [?] is technically three different game modes, but they are all accessible via a single world's spawn hub. The world contains an option for one-block worlds, where the gimmick is that there's a single magical block that replaces itself when broken, as well as skyblock, the classic take on islolated floating survival.

But there's also a third game mode in lucky block. This adds chance blocks that have powerful random effects when broken. These can range from spawning Minecraft's dangerous warden mob to giving players blocks of diamond. The ability to add lucky blocks to either one block or sky block gives this world a ton of replayability.

This amazing world is relatively cheap for the amount of content it offers players, making it an even better deal to consider.

4) Rising Lava Parkour

Rising Lava Parkour also has a beautiful spawn area (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creator: Dodo Studios

Dodo Studios Cost: Free

Rising Lava Parkour is an interesting take on Minecraft's parkour minigame. The world features three extremely well-made and challenging parkour courses that need to be completed quickly. However, rather than in normal parkour, where the goal is to be fast for the sake of it, Rising Lava Parkour gives players a reason to be fast, as there's an ever-increasing pool of lava forming on the ground.

This means that the only safe way is up. Players will need to take full advantage of Minecraft's best parkour tricks to successfully avoid death and make it to the end of the three courses featured in this amazing world.

5) Planet Earth III

Creator: Mojang

Mojang Cost: Free

Planet Earth III is an official tie-in between the BBC and Mojang Studios, aiming to bring an interactive, enjoyable, and educational animal experience from Earth to Minecraft. The world consists of biomes and locations pretty enough to put even Minecraft's most beautiful biomes to shame.

And across these locations, players will be able to play short minigames acting out different survival stories of animals. This is a unique chance to actually experience the circle of life, rather than just watch it unfold. This world might be educational, but it's also fun and free, the ultimate combination when it comes to Marketplace maps.