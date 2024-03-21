Which is the hardest new advancement in the Minecraft 1.21 update?

Mojang Studios recently introduced several new advancements that will be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update. They are primarily connected to the new items, blocks, and mobs being added to the installment. While most of them are fairly easy to attain, one of them, named 'Blowback,' is quite tricky to pull off. This new advancement requires a lot of precision and prior preparation.

Here is why the 'Blowback' advancement is the hardest in the new Minecraft 1.21 update.

Why 'Blowback' advancement is the hardest and how to achieve it in Minecraft

Killing the breeze mob with a wind charge can be quite tricky. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The 'Blowback' advancement, as mentioned above, will soon arrive with the Minecraft 1.21 update. It is mainly related to the new breeze mob and how players fight them. These mobs only spawn in trial chambers and shoot wind charges toward players.

To get the advancement, players need to strategically kill a breeze mob using a deflected wind charge ball. Since wind charges are considered projectiles, they can be deflected like a ghast's fireball.

However, it is a lot harder to hit and kill the breeze with deflected wind charges, mainly because they zoom across the room quite quickly.

Method to get the 'Blowback' advancement in Minecraft

Players can bring the breeze's health down before trying to deflect its wind charges. (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, players need to find the new trial chamber in which breeze mobs spawn. These structures are generated underground in the Overworld, anywhere between Y level -40 and 0.

When the structure is found, explorers can try to find a trial spawner that spawns breeze mobs and start fighting them. Make sure to hit the breeze mob with a regular weapon a few times and stop right before it can be killed with only a small wind charge attack.

Once the breeze is weakened, players must wait for it to shoot wind charges and deflect them toward the mob itself. As mentioned above, it can be tricky to do so due to the breeze's ability to move quickly. However, they will be able to hit the hostile entity and kill it with a wind charge soon enough.

Once this is done, the player will achieve the 'Blowback' advancement. The breeze mob will die and drop some breeze rods.

Though it was mentioned that the 'Blowback' advancement is the hardest, it is only the most difficult when compared to other new advancements for the 1.21 update. When the entire list of advancements is taken into account, the 'How Did We Get Here?' advancement is the hardest in the entire game, which requires the player to get every kind of status effect at once.