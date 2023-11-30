Minecraft player manages to achieve "How did we get here?" advancement after 17 attempts

Minecraft has various advancements that players can achieve by performing various activities in the game. This is a fun way to urge gamers to do more in the title and earn some rewards in the process. While getting certain advancements is easy, others are not. The one called "How did we get here?" is among the most difficult ones. It requires the player to be under the effect of all status effects present in this game at the same time.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/E1eventeen posted a video of how they managed to get the advancement after trying 17 times. The footage shows how they tried to get various kinds of status effects as quickly as possible.

In the caption, they mention various contraptions and methods they'd used to get the most difficult advancement in Minecraft:

"You can’t see it in the clip due to warden darkness, but I have a whole setup in this area dedicated to repeated attempts because I could never get the timing right. There is a name tagged warden in a wool box distracted by a piston, a shulker (plus a few backup shulkers) in the piston box that is also connected to the spectral arrow dispenser."

Continuing to explain what his achievement involved, he said:

"A tunnel from the surface has a Minecart track for brown mooshrooms and shulkers, as well as a pit for me to transport dolphins in the event that they somehow die in the soulsand box also covered in wool. There is also an automatic brewer that sends me the seven potions I needed, because after 17 attempts it got grueling to mass brew lol."

Users react to Minecraft player achieving the "How did we get here?" advancement

Since this particular advancement is so difficult to achieve, E1eventeen's post received a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it got more than three thousand upvotes and comments.

One Redditor wrote that the entire contraption for getting the advertisement looked quite human-made to them. A lot of people seem to agree with this opinion, judging by the upvotes and comments the remark received.

E1eventeen also commented on the post, explaining how they had an ice path with a boat on a nether roof to quickly travel from their raid farm to the ocean monument to get all the status effects and retain them.

Some Redditors were quick to point out how the original poster screams, "I did it," in the clip, and someone from the background responds to that with "good job."

Fans also talked about how difficult it is to achieve the advancement and applauded the original poster for their feat.

Many Minecraft Redditors have flocked to the post to discuss the "How did we get here?" advancement, and it continues to gather views and upvotes.