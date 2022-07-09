How to get all advancements in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has a few different methods for gaging progress. The first, and most obvious, is through the advancements listed in the game. However, players might also gage their progress with the number of bosses beaten or the number of builds completed.
These advancements are separated into sections based on where they become available, and have pathways that naturally encourage progression through new content.
How to get Minecraft’s many advancements
Players can progress through Minecraft and earn advancements by completing the tasks as listed below:
The Minecraft List
- Minecraft: Have a crafting table in your inventory
- Stone Age: Have either cobblestone, blackstone, or cobbled deepslate in your inventory
- Getting an Upgrade: Have a stone pickaxe in your inventory
- Acquire Hardware: Have an iron ingot in your inventory
- Suit Up: Have any type of iron armor in your inventory
- Hot Stuff: Have a lava bucket in your inventory
- Isn’t It Iron Pick: Have an iron pickaxe in your inventory
- Not Today, Thank You: Block any projectile with a shield
- Ice Bucket Challenge: Have a block of obsidian in your inventory
- Diamonds!: Have a diamond in your inventory
- We Need to Go Deeper: Enter the Nether dimension
- Cover Me with Diamonds: Have any type of diamond armor in your inventory
- Enchanter: Insert an item in an enchanting table, then apply an enchantment
- Zombie Doctor: Throw a splash potion of weakness at a zombie villager, feed it a golden apple, and wait for it to be cured
- Eye Spy: Enter a stronghold
- The End?: Enter the End dimension
The Nether List
- Nether: Enter the Nether dimension
- Return to Sender: Kill a ghast with a ghast fireball
- Those were the days: Enter a bastion remnant
- A Terrible Fortress: Enter a nether fortress
- Who is Cutting Onions?: Have a block of crying obsidian in your inventory
- Oh Shiny: Give a piglin a gold item
- This boat has legs: Boost a strider with a warped fungus on a stick
- War Pigs: Open a naturally generated bastion chest
- Country Lode, Take me Home: Use a compass on a lodestone
- Cover Me in Debris: Have a full set of Netherite armor in your inventory
- Spooky Scary Skeleton: Have a wither skeleton skull in your inventory
- Into Fire: Have a blaze rod in your inventory
- Not Quite “Nine” Lives: Charge a respawn anchor to the maximum
- Feels Like Home: While riding a strider, travel fifty blocks in lava in the overworld
- Hot Tourist Destination: Visit a basalt delta, crimson forest, nether wastes, soul sand valley, and warped forest biome
- Local Brewery: Pick up an item from a brewing stand potion slot. This does not need to be a potion, water bottles or even glass bottles can trigger this advancement.
- Bring Home the Beacon: Be within a 20x20x14 cuboid centered on a beacon block when it realizes it has become powered.
- Beaconator: Be within a 20x20x14 cuboid centered on a beacon when it realizes it is being powered by a size four pyramid.
- A Furious Cocktail: Have all of the following affects applied at once:
- Fire resistance
- Invisibility Jump boost
- Night vision
- Poison
- Regeneration
- Resistance
- Slow falling
- Slowness
- Speed
- Strength
- Water breathing
- Weakness.
- How did we get here?: This advancement requires players to have every status effect applied at the same time. This list includes 27 total effects:
- Absorption
- Bad Omen
- Blindness
- Conduit Power
- Darkness
- Dolphin’s Grace
- Fire Resistance
- Glowing
- Haste
- Hero of the Village
- Hunger
- Invisibility
- Jump Boost
- Levitation
- Mining Fatigue
- Nausea
- Night Vision
- Poison
- Regeneration
- Resistance
- Slow Falling
- Slowness
- Speed
- Strength
- Water Breathing
- Weakness
- Wither
- Uneasy Alliance: Kill a ghast in the overworld
- Hidden in the Depths: Have a piece of ancient debris in your inventory
- Subspace Bubble: Use the nether to travel between two points in the overworld with a minimum horizontal Euclidean distance of 7000 blocks between each other, which is 875 blocks in the nether
- Withering Heights: Summon the Wither
The End List
- The End?: Enter the End dimension
- Free the End: Kill the Ender Dragon
- The Next Generation: Have a dragon egg in your inventory
- Remote Getaway: Throw an ender pearl through, fly, or walk into an end gateway
- The End… Again…: Be in a certain radius of the exit portal when an Ender Dragon is summoned using end crystals
- You Need a Mint: Have a bottle of dragon’s breath in your inventory
- The City at the End of the Game: Enter an End City
- Sky’s the Limit: Have a pair of elytra in your inventory
- Great View From Up Here: Move a distance of 50 blocks vertically with the levitation effect applied, regardless of whether it is caused by the effect
The Adventure Tree
- Adventure: Kill any entity, or be killed by any entity
- Voluntary Exile: Kill an entity with the #raiders entity tag wearing an ominous banner
- Monster Hunter: Kill any of the game’s hostile mobs
- What a deal: Take an item from a villager or wandering trader’s trading output slot and put it into your inventory
- Sticky Situation: Collide on a vertical side of a honey block when in the air
- Ol’ Betsy: Shoot a crossbow
- Surge Protector: Be within 30 blocks of a lightning strike that does not set any blocks on fire, while an unharmed villager is within or up to six blocks above a 30x30x30 volume centered on the lightning strike.
- Caves and Cliffs: Fall from at least Y=319 to at most y=-59 with a vertical distance of greater than 379
- Sneak 100: Sneak within eight blocks from a sculk sensor, or 16 blocks of a warden
- Sweet Dreams: Lie down in a bed
- Hero of the Village: Kill at least one raid mob during a raid that ends in victory
- A throwaway Joke: Hit a mob with a thrown trident
- It spreads: Kill a mob near a sculk catalyst
- Take Aim: Shoot an entity with an arrow
- Monsters Hunted: Kill each of the hostile mobs in the game
- Postmortal: Activate a totem of undying by taking fatal damage
- Hired Help: Summon an iron golem
- Star Trader: Stand on any block that is higher than 318 and trade with a villager
- Two Birds, One Arrow: Use a crossbow enchanted with piercing to kill two phantoms with one shot
- Who’s the Pillager Now?: Kill a pillager with a crossbow
- Arbalistic: Kill five unique mobs with one crossbow shot
- Adventuring time: Visit all 52 of the game’s unique biomes
- Sound of music: While in a meadow biome, place a jukebox and use a music disc on it
- Light as a Rabbit: Walk on powdered snow while wearing leather boots
- Very Very Frightening: Hit a villager with lightning created by a trident with the channeling enchantment
- Sniper Duel: Be at least 50 horizontal blocks away when a skeleton is killed by an arrow after the player has attacked it once
- Bullseye: Be at least 30 blocks away horizontally when the center of a target is shot with a projectile by the player
- Is It a Plane?: Loot at the Ender Dragon through a spyglass
- Is It a Balloon?: Loot at a ghast through a spyglass
- Is It a Bird?: Look at a parrot through a spyglass
The Husbandry Tree
- Husbandry: Consume anything that can be consumed
- Bee Our Guest: Use a glass bottle to collect honey without angering bees
- The Parrots and the Bats: Breed any of the game’s breedable mobs
- You’ve Got A Friend in Me: Give an allay an item and then have it return to the player with more of that item
- Whatever floats your goat: Enter a boat with a goat
- Best Friends Forever: Tame one of Minecraft’s tamable mobs
- Glow and behold: Use an ink glow sac on a sign
- Fishy Business: Catch a fish using a fishing rod
- Total Beelocation: Move a bee nest with three bees inside, using silk touch
- Bukkit Bukkit: Catch a tadpole in a bucket
- A Seedy Place: Plant one of the game’s crops
- Wax On: Use a honeycomb on a copper block
- Two by Two: Breed a pair of each of the game’s 22 breedable mobs
- Birthday Song: Give an allay a cake and then use a note block to make the allay drop the cake at a note block
- A complete catalogue: Tame each of the 11 cat variants
- Tactical fishing: Catch a fishing using a water bucket
- When the Squad Hops into Town: Get each frog variant on a lead
- A Balanced Diet: Eat each of Minecraft’s 40 foods
- Serious Dedication: Have a netherite hoe in your inventory
- Wax off: Use an axe to revert a waxed copper block
- The Cutest predator: Use a water bucket to catch an axolotl
- With out Powers combined: Have all the different colors of froglight in your inventory
- The healing power of friendship: Have the regeneration effect applied from assisting an axolotl or it killing a mob
Thankfully, most advancements in the game are quite easy to get, with the in-game text being more than sufficient in describing how to get them.
Unfortunately, some advancements, such as How Did We Get Here? are genuine challenges that will push even the most dedicated Minecraft players to the limits of their abilities and problem solving.
The list above should help players keep their heads, push through the list of advancments, and slowly collect them all.