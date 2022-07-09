How to get all advancements in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has a few different methods for gaging progress. The first, and most obvious, is through the advancements listed in the game. However, players might also gage their progress with the number of bosses beaten or the number of builds completed.

These advancements are separated into sections based on where they become available, and have pathways that naturally encourage progression through new content.

How to get Minecraft’s many advancements

Players can progress through Minecraft and earn advancements by completing the tasks as listed below:

The Minecraft List

The crafting table, where players make nearly all their items (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft: Have a crafting table in your inventory

Stone Age: Have either cobblestone, blackstone, or cobbled deepslate in your inventory

Getting an Upgrade: Have a stone pickaxe in your inventory

Acquire Hardware: Have an iron ingot in your inventory

Suit Up: Have any type of iron armor in your inventory

Hot Stuff: Have a lava bucket in your inventory

Isn't It Iron Pick: Have an iron pickaxe in your inventory

Not Today, Thank You: Block any projectile with a shield

Ice Bucket Challenge: Have a block of obsidian in your inventory

Diamonds!: Have a diamond in your inventory

We Need to Go Deeper: Enter the Nether dimension

Cover Me with Diamonds: Have any type of diamond armor in your inventory

An example of an enchanting area (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanter: Insert an item in an enchanting table, then apply an enchantment

Insert an item in an enchanting table, then apply an enchantment Zombie Doctor: Throw a splash potion of weakness at a zombie villager, feed it a golden apple, and wait for it to be cured

Throw a splash potion of weakness at a zombie villager, feed it a golden apple, and wait for it to be cured Eye Spy: Enter a stronghold

Enter a stronghold The End?: Enter the End dimension

The Nether List

An example of bastion and its treasure (Image via Reddit)

Nether: Enter the Nether dimension

Enter the Nether dimension Return to Sender: Kill a ghast with a ghast fireball

Kill a ghast with a ghast fireball Those were the days: Enter a bastion remnant

An example of the inside of a Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

A Terrible Fortress: Enter a nether fortress

Enter a nether fortress Who is Cutting Onions?: Have a block of crying obsidian in your inventory

Have a block of crying obsidian in your inventory Oh Shiny: Give a piglin a gold item

Give a piglin a gold item This boat has legs: Boost a strider with a warped fungus on a stick

Boost a strider with a warped fungus on a stick War Pigs: Open a naturally generated bastion chest

Open a naturally generated bastion chest Country Lode, Take me Home: Use a compass on a lodestone

Enchanted Netherite Armor (Image via Minecraft)

Cover Me in Debris: Have a full set of Netherite armor in your inventory

Have a full set of Netherite armor in your inventory Spooky Scary Skeleton: Have a wither skeleton skull in your inventory

Have a wither skeleton skull in your inventory Into Fire: Have a blaze rod in your inventory

Have a blaze rod in your inventory Not Quite “Nine” Lives: Charge a respawn anchor to the maximum

Charge a respawn anchor to the maximum Feels Like Home: While riding a strider, travel fifty blocks in lava in the overworld

While riding a strider, travel fifty blocks in lava in the overworld Hot Tourist Destination: Visit a basalt delta, crimson forest, nether wastes, soul sand valley, and warped forest biome

Visit a basalt delta, crimson forest, nether wastes, soul sand valley, and warped forest biome Local Brewery: Pick up an item from a brewing stand potion slot. This does not need to be a potion, water bottles or even glass bottles can trigger this advancement.

Pick up an item from a brewing stand potion slot. This does not need to be a potion, water bottles or even glass bottles can trigger this advancement. Bring Home the Beacon: Be within a 20x20x14 cuboid centered on a beacon block when it realizes it has become powered.

Be within a 20x20x14 cuboid centered on a beacon block when it realizes it has become powered. Beaconator: Be within a 20x20x14 cuboid centered on a beacon when it realizes it is being powered by a size four pyramid.

Be within a 20x20x14 cuboid centered on a beacon when it realizes it is being powered by a size four pyramid. A Furious Cocktail: Have all of the following affects applied at once:

Fire resistance Invisibility Jump boost Night vision Poison Regeneration Resistance Slow falling Slowness Speed Strength Water breathing Weakness.

How did we get here?: This advancement requires players to have every status effect applied at the same time. This list includes 27 total effects:

Absorption Bad Omen Blindness Conduit Power Darkness Dolphin’s Grace Fire Resistance Glowing Haste Hero of the Village Hunger Invisibility Jump Boost Levitation Mining Fatigue Nausea Night Vision Poison Regeneration Resistance Slow Falling Slowness Speed Strength Water Breathing Weakness Wither

Uneasy Alliance: Kill a ghast in the overworld

Kill a ghast in the overworld Hidden in the Depths: Have a piece of ancient debris in your inventory

Have a piece of ancient debris in your inventory Subspace Bubble: Use the nether to travel between two points in the overworld with a minimum horizontal Euclidean distance of 7000 blocks between each other, which is 875 blocks in the nether

Use the nether to travel between two points in the overworld with a minimum horizontal Euclidean distance of 7000 blocks between each other, which is 875 blocks in the nether Withering Heights: Summon the Wither

The End List

The Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

The End?: Enter the End dimension

Enter the End dimension Free the End: Kill the Ender Dragon

Kill the Ender Dragon The Next Generation: Have a dragon egg in your inventory

Have a dragon egg in your inventory Remote Getaway: Throw an ender pearl through, fly, or walk into an end gateway

The End… Again…: Be in a certain radius of the exit portal when an Ender Dragon is summoned using end crystals

Be in a certain radius of the exit portal when an Ender Dragon is summoned using end crystals You Need a Mint: Have a bottle of dragon’s breath in your inventory

Have a bottle of dragon’s breath in your inventory The City at the End of the Game: Enter an End City

Enter an End City Sky’s the Limit: Have a pair of elytra in your inventory

Have a pair of elytra in your inventory Great View From Up Here: Move a distance of 50 blocks vertically with the levitation effect applied, regardless of whether it is caused by the effect

The Adventure Tree

A totem of undying going off (Image via Minecraft)

Adventure: Kill any entity, or be killed by any entity

Kill any entity, or be killed by any entity Voluntary Exile: Kill an entity with the #raiders entity tag wearing an ominous banner

Kill an entity with the #raiders entity tag wearing an ominous banner Monster Hunter: Kill any of the game’s hostile mobs

Kill any of the game’s hostile mobs What a deal: Take an item from a villager or wandering trader’s trading output slot and put it into your inventory

Take an item from a villager or wandering trader’s trading output slot and put it into your inventory Sticky Situation: Collide on a vertical side of a honey block when in the air

Collide on a vertical side of a honey block when in the air Ol’ Betsy: Shoot a crossbow

Shoot a crossbow Surge Protector: Be within 30 blocks of a lightning strike that does not set any blocks on fire, while an unharmed villager is within or up to six blocks above a 30x30x30 volume centered on the lightning strike.

Be within 30 blocks of a lightning strike that does not set any blocks on fire, while an unharmed villager is within or up to six blocks above a 30x30x30 volume centered on the lightning strike. Caves and Cliffs: Fall from at least Y=319 to at most y=-59 with a vertical distance of greater than 379

Fall from at least Y=319 to at most y=-59 with a vertical distance of greater than 379 Sneak 100: Sneak within eight blocks from a sculk sensor, or 16 blocks of a warden

Sneak within eight blocks from a sculk sensor, or 16 blocks of a warden Sweet Dreams: Lie down in a bed

Lie down in a bed Hero of the Village: Kill at least one raid mob during a raid that ends in victory

Kill at least one raid mob during a raid that ends in victory A throwaway Joke: Hit a mob with a thrown trident

Hit a mob with a thrown trident It spreads: Kill a mob near a sculk catalyst

Kill a mob near a sculk catalyst Take Aim: Shoot an entity with an arrow

Shoot an entity with an arrow Monsters Hunted: Kill each of the hostile mobs in the game

Kill each of the hostile mobs in the game Postmortal: Activate a totem of undying by taking fatal damage

Activate a totem of undying by taking fatal damage Hired Help: Summon an iron golem

Summon an iron golem Star Trader: Stand on any block that is higher than 318 and trade with a villager

Stand on any block that is higher than 318 and trade with a villager Two Birds, One Arrow: Use a crossbow enchanted with piercing to kill two phantoms with one shot

A pillager outpost, the best place to find pillagers (Image via Minecraft)

Who’s the Pillager Now?: Kill a pillager with a crossbow

Kill a pillager with a crossbow Arbalistic: Kill five unique mobs with one crossbow shot

Kill five unique mobs with one crossbow shot Adventuring time: Visit all 52 of the game’s unique biomes

Visit all 52 of the game’s unique biomes Sound of music: While in a meadow biome, place a jukebox and use a music disc on it

While in a meadow biome, place a jukebox and use a music disc on it Light as a Rabbit: Walk on powdered snow while wearing leather boots

Walk on powdered snow while wearing leather boots Very Very Frightening: Hit a villager with lightning created by a trident with the channeling enchantment

Hit a villager with lightning created by a trident with the channeling enchantment Sniper Duel: Be at least 50 horizontal blocks away when a skeleton is killed by an arrow after the player has attacked it once

Be at least 50 horizontal blocks away when a skeleton is killed by an arrow after the player has attacked it once Bullseye: Be at least 30 blocks away horizontally when the center of a target is shot with a projectile by the player

Be at least 30 blocks away horizontally when the center of a target is shot with a projectile by the player Is It a Plane?: Loot at the Ender Dragon through a spyglass

Loot at the Ender Dragon through a spyglass Is It a Balloon?: Loot at a ghast through a spyglass

Loot at a ghast through a spyglass Is It a Bird?: Look at a parrot through a spyglass

The Husbandry Tree

Husbandry: Consume anything that can be consumed

Consume anything that can be consumed Bee Our Guest: Use a glass bottle to collect honey without angering bees

Use a glass bottle to collect honey without angering bees The Parrots and the Bats: Breed any of the game’s breedable mobs

Breed any of the game’s breedable mobs You’ve Got A Friend in Me: Give an allay an item and then have it return to the player with more of that item

Give an allay an item and then have it return to the player with more of that item Whatever floats your goat: Enter a boat with a goat

Enter a boat with a goat Best Friends Forever: Tame one of Minecraft’s tamable mobs

An example of a glowing mahogany sign (Image via Minecraft)

Glow and behold: Use an ink glow sac on a sign

Use an ink glow sac on a sign Fishy Business: Catch a fish using a fishing rod

Catch a fish using a fishing rod Total Beelocation: Move a bee nest with three bees inside, using silk touch

Move a bee nest with three bees inside, using silk touch Bukkit Bukkit: Catch a tadpole in a bucket

Catch a tadpole in a bucket A Seedy Place: Plant one of the game’s crops

An example of an underground farm (Image via Minecraft)

Wax On: Use a honeycomb on a copper block

Use a honeycomb on a copper block Two by Two: Breed a pair of each of the game’s 22 breedable mobs

Breed a pair of each of the game’s 22 breedable mobs Birthday Song: Give an allay a cake and then use a note block to make the allay drop the cake at a note block

Give an allay a cake and then use a note block to make the allay drop the cake at a note block A complete catalogue: Tame each of the 11 cat variants

Tame each of the 11 cat variants Tactical fishing: Catch a fishing using a water bucket

An example of frogs, frogspawn, and tadpoles (Image via Minecraft)

When the Squad Hops into Town: Get each frog variant on a lead

Get each frog variant on a lead A Balanced Diet: Eat each of Minecraft’s 40 foods

Eat each of Minecraft’s 40 foods Serious Dedication: Have a netherite hoe in your inventory

Have a netherite hoe in your inventory Wax off: U se an axe to revert a waxed copper block

se an axe to revert a waxed copper block The Cutest predator: Use a water bucket to catch an axolotl

Use a water bucket to catch an axolotl With out Powers combined: Have all the different colors of froglight in your inventory

Have all the different colors of froglight in your inventory The healing power of friendship: Have the regeneration effect applied from assisting an axolotl or it killing a mob

Thankfully, most advancements in the game are quite easy to get, with the in-game text being more than sufficient in describing how to get them.

Unfortunately, some advancements, such as How Did We Get Here? are genuine challenges that will push even the most dedicated Minecraft players to the limits of their abilities and problem solving.

The list above should help players keep their heads, push through the list of advancments, and slowly collect them all.

