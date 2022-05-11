How to find a stronghold in Minecraft 1.18 update

One of the most important parts of a player's journey in Minecraft is being able to locate a stronghold. The reason that a player needs to do so is to find End Portal blocks. The only place that these portal blocks can spawn naturally is in Survival Mode, inside of a stronghold. However, finding a stronghold is easier said than done.

The method players could employ to find a stronghold is fairly straightforward. But the process of triangulating its position can sometimes feel like a monumental task. Fortunately, by following a few steps mentioned below, players can make locating a stronghold a little bit easier.

Here is how players can find a stronghold in any world they create in the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Here's how you access a stronghold in Minecraft 1.18 update

Finding a stronghold requires the player to either have incredible luck and stumble upon one organically or to have access to a few tools for the relevant purpose. If looking for a stronghold the normal way, players will need to get their hands on an Eye of Ender. One way players can get the Eye of Ender is by crafting one after going to the Nether. This is why players will want to head on over to the Nether first.

Crafting an Eye of Ender in Minecraft

There are two different materials that a player will need in order to craft the Eye of Ender in Minecraft; the first is Ender Pearl. This item can be obtained by killing the Enderman mob. These mobs have a 50 percent drop rate, so this pearl should not be too hard to acquire.

The next thing players need to do is locate blazes inside the Nether. Killing blazes will make them drop blaze powder. Players must then take one blaze powder and one Ender Pearl and combine them at the crafting table. Doing this will grant the player one Eye of Ender.

Should players want, they could craft a couple of more Eyes of Ender for their journey. After all, they will eventually need up to 12 of them to create their portal into The End.

Following the Eye of Ender

Once players create the Eye of Ender, they can use it. The player will throw the Eye of Ender into the air, and it will seem like it's traveling all by itself in a specific direction before dropping back to the ground. This is where players need to follow the Eye of Ender as it will lead them to the stronghold. Eventually, after throwing the Eye of Ender enough times, it will start to sink into the ground.

Locating the End Portal

When the Eye of Ender starts sinking, players will need to start digging. They will want to give themselves enough digging room to make sure they don't lose their Eye of Ender in the ground.

Throwing the eye multiple times will lead players to dig right into the stronghold. They can then simply work their way through the stronghold until they come across the End Portal blocks.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh