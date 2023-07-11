10 best mob farms in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft players have created farms for just about any resource or entity in the game over its long history. To that end, mob farms remain some of the most helpful and productive for fans worldwide. Different farms exist for each mob. Some also spawn multiple hostile mobs at once to give players a plethora of experience orbs and materials that they can utilize for their crafting recipes.

Since there are so many mobs to farm in Minecraft, it might be tricky for newer players to decide which ones are worth building. Each farm offers its own benefits as well as its own resource costs, so players should always plan ahead.

Regardless, if Minecraft fans are starting out a new world or are jumping into the game as a beginner, there are plenty of mob farms they should consider creating if possible.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

10 must-have mob farms in Minecraft 1.20+

1) Villager Breeder

A villager breeder isn't exactly a conventional mob farm in Minecraft, but it's incredibly useful nonetheless. This farm is capable of breeding a large number of villagers en masse, giving players the ability to then assign the villagers professions and trade with them.

More villagers means more trading opportunities, which ultimately means more resources and emeralds for savvy players. It may not be a bad idea to build a villager breeder alongside a villager trading hall for maximum efficiency.

2) Piglin Gold Farm

Piglins are useful for more than a few reasons in Minecraft, particularly due to their ability to drop resources like gold as well as weapons such as crossbows. However, given the fact that piglins can be pretty spread out in the Nether, players can create a farm for them by using a sizable Nether portal as the base.

The basic premise follows piglins exiting the portal into the Overworld and then getting killed by some form of apparatus that is decided upon by the player. Whatever the case, players can reap massive amounts of experience and gold in a short time span with an efficient piglin farm.

3) Enderman Farm

Getting to the End in the beginning can be tricky due to players needing to collect ender pearls to create Eyes of Ender. This is part of the reason why many fans set up bartering farms to collect as many pearls from piglins in the Nether as possible. Once players get to the End, though, they can create a farm that ensures they never run out of pearls again.

By using a long vertical or horizontal farm concept to collect and kill endermen, players can harvest chests full of ender pearl stacks while racking up plenty of experience in the process. Players won't need Eyes of Ender much after reaching the End, but the pearls' teleporting capabilities are worth farming for.

4) Creeper Farm

Creepers are often feared by newer Minecraft players for their explosive tendencies. Be that as it may, farming them is incredibly useful for a myriad of reasons. The gunpowder that creepers drop upon death is a core crafting component in potion brewing as well as TNT and firework rockets.

By the time a Minecraft fan is well-established and wants to have a healthy stock of potions or rockets to fuel their Elytra flight, farming creepers is highly advised. Fortunately, most modern 1.20 designs shouldn't be too intensive when it comes to resource costs.

5) Pillager Raid Farm

Killing pillagers is a surefire way to collect goodies like crossbows, axes, emeralds, and saddles. However, the real draw of slaying pillagers comes in the form of getting enemy evokers to drop their Totems of Undying, which is exactly why players should create a raid farm as soon as they can.

The premise of these farms utilizes a lone villager underground and a kill pit for the pillagers. Players can then slay a pillager captain to receive the Bad Omen status effect, which will then trigger the raid within the farm's confines. The pillagers will attempt to kill the villager and funnel toward their doom.

6) Slime Farms

Slimeballs are crucial in Minecraft when it comes to creating sticky pistons, slime blocks, magma cream, and leads. With that in mind, it's only reasonable for players to pop up a slime farm once they're able to find a swamp or (even better) a slime chunk. With the right machinery in place, players can kill countless slimes and reap the rewards in short order.

Even better, some slime farm designs incorporate the inclusion of frogs. This allows the frogs to chow down on smaller slimes and create froglight blocks, one of the best light sources in the game at the moment.

7) Guardian Farms

Guardians and Elder Guardians can be incredibly frustrating to deal with in Minecraft. This is largely due to their presence underwater in ocean monuments, where players are at a mobility disadvantage, and the guardians can move and attack freely. Fortunately, a guardian farm can change a player's fortunes quickly.

Not only does an efficient guardian farm generate thousands of prismarine shards and crystals, but Minecraft players can also harvest a ton of wet sponge blocks and fish. The sponge blocks are particularly useful, as it allows players to bypass the process of plumbing ocean monuments to find and dry them.

Even better, guardians have some of the highest base XP drop rates in Minecraft, making a guardian farm a magnificent source of experience levels.

8) Blaze Farms

Blaze rods may be important to complete Minecraft's Survival Mode, but they serve more purposes after players have defeated the Ender Dragon. Specifically, they're crucial for creating blaze powder to fuel brewing stands, crafting brewing stands themselves, and making end lights.

Since this is the case, a blaze farm should be high on a Minecraft player's list of priorities. They can admittedly be hazardous structures to build, but the dividends repaid in blaze rods and experience orbs are well worth the trouble.

9) Iron Golem Farms

Iron ingots are one of the most important resources in Minecraft. They are used in dozens of different crafting recipes, many of which are crucial to a player's survival or their future building projects. While mining for raw iron can certainly help players stockpile iron ingots, it's time-consuming and requires smelting in a furnace.

As a much better alternative, Minecraft players can use a zombie and a few villagers to allow for the automatic spawning of iron golems, which can then be killed and their iron ingot drops harvested. It admittedly isn't the most humane farm, but the sheer number of iron ingots players can receive may help them overlook this fact.

10) Sheep Farm

Sheep may not seem like the best mob to farm until players realize how useful their wool and mutton really are in Minecraft. Wool is one of the most color-friendly and versatile building/decorative blocks in the game, and mutton stands out as one of the best food sources alongside beef.

The right sheep farm can assist Minecraft players in harvesting massive amounts of both wool and mutton, ensuring they're well-fed and well-stocked with wool for the foreseeable future. Additionally, sheep farms are easy and cheap to construct, and sheep are naturally passive, which makes the process of corralling them quite easy.

Poll : 0 votes