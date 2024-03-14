5 best mods like Terralith for Minecraft

Minecraft's unique terrain generation is one of its best features, with many new beautiful biomes being added regularly, such as cherry groves. The community has also spent many years upgrading and improving the game's environment, with many of Minecraft's best expansion mods adding several new biomes to discover. Terralith is one of the best and most beloved of these.

There are also a ton of other Minecraft mods similar to Terralith that also add plenty of new biomes and terrain generation features to explore around and find.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft's 5 best mods similar to Terralith

1) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty is a biome overhaul mod that adds a ton of new biomes to the Overworld as well as the Nether and End. These biomes are all mostly vanilla-friendly, making the mod easy to include in any playthrough. However, that is not to say they are boring or poorly designed, as all the biomes look incredible.

It's the sheer number of quality biomes that Biomes O' Plenty adds that makes it one of the mods most similar to Terralith. The fact that Biomes O' Plenty also adds new biomes to the Nether and End dimensions makes it even better, as the Terralith-esque content is experienced in all three vanilla dimenions.

It's also nice to see more content in the End dimension, which is widely regarded as one of Minecraft's most unfinished features.

2) Oh The Biomes You'll Go

Oh The Biomes You'll Go is a truly impressive biome overhaul mod like Terralith. What makes it so great is the wide appeal it has; there are areas that are vanilla-friendly, magical, and those that blur the line, with all of them being well designed and drop-dead gorgeous.

As with other amazing biome mods, Oh The Biomes You'll Go overhauls all three vanilla dimensions. And yet, it is one of the most similar to Terralith due to the amazingly rendered mountains, caves, and cliffs.

3) Regions Unexplore

Regions Unexplored is akin to Terralith in the huge number of new biomes it adds. It boasts an impressive 70+ new biomes, along with a mind-numbing 700+ new blocks. One of the most beautiful of these new biomes is the Prismachasm biome, filled with a rainbow of differently colored crystals that are similar to the many dyes in Minecraft.

Regions Unexplored also update both the Overworld and the Nether, with one of the coolest Nether additions being the infernal holt, a forest made entirely of burning trees and red-hot grass. This fits in very well with those added by the fan-favorite Mineraft update that overhauled the Nether in vanilla.

4) Geophilic

Geophilic is a mod designed to enhance the game's vanilla biomes, bringing older, less developed areas such as deserts and birch forests up to date with newer, more beautiful Minecraft biomes such as badlands and cherry groves.

The inspiration for the mod is actually Mojang themselves, as their design inspirations are the scrapped illustrations of what the Wild Update was supposed to be. The idea is not to overhaul everything like the others on this list, but to bring the entire ecosystem up to the quality of modern biomes.

This unique take on improving vanilla biomes is what makes Geophilic one of the best mods, similar to Terralith.

5) River Redux

River Redux rivers are truly Terralith-esque in scale (Image via Mojang)

River Redux, as the name suggests, focuses on enhancing the game's vanilla rivers to make them much more similar to the real world's mighty freshwater rivers. There are three new types of rivers added: sandy, gravelly, and tropical.

These biomes are found within neutral, cold, or warm biomes, respectively, and do much more than just change the shape or blocks the river consists of. River Redux makes rivers wide and deep, truly deserving of the name. This also makes exploring in pursuit of rare structures like Minecraft woodland mansions easier, as players can sail much farther inland while searching.

What makes the River Redux mod feel similar to Terralith is the scale of the changes made. It makes rivers much larger, and many of Terralith's most impressive changes are similarly large.