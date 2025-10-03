Best optimization mods for Minecraft 1.21.9

Mojang recently released Minecraft 1.21.9 The Copper Age game drop on September 30, 2025. This game drop brings several copper-related features like copper golem, torches, lanterns, chests, tools, armor, and a lot more. It also brought a new shelf block and F3 debug screen customization. Since Java Edition is highly moddable, every mod maker quickly updates their projects when Mojang releases an update.
A few popular optimization modders are quick to update their mods since they are used by millions of players. These mods enhance the game's performance, squeezing more FPS and reducing lag. Here are some of the best optimization mods that are already available for Minecraft 1.21.9.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Other great optimization mods will soon be updated to 1.21.9.
Minecraft 1.21.9 optimization mods worth checking out
Sodium
Sodium is one of the most popular optimization and performance mods out there. It directly competes with OptiFine, but is much faster in being updated for newer versions.
It essentially rewrites massive parts of the game's rendering engine, making it more efficient. It also reduces the number of faces and chunks that are being processed and uses a more efficient OpenGL system. Because of all this, players can experience a massive jump in FPS, which can also allow them to run more mods, resource packs, and shaders without experiencing lag.
Lithium
Lithium is also a great optimization mod that focuses on improving block updates like falling blocks, liquid (water or lava) flow, etc. It efficiently optimizes these updates so that large redstone contraptions or bases can run slightly smoother than vanilla.
The mod also focuses on improving mob pathfinding, its AI, and collision issues. Lastly, it reduces the non-essential calculations during chunk and world updates that put a major load on a CPU.
Lithium works well with Sodium, and the two mods can easily bump up in-game FPS.
More Culling
Lastly, players can also check out the More Culling mod that is currently updated for Minecraft 1.21.9. This mod enhances performance by handling various kinds of culling. Culling is essentially handling or reducing the activity of entities and chunks that are not visible to the player.
Hence, if a player is facing a certain way, this mod will efficiently reduce the details or entirely remove blocks or entities if the player is not looking at them.
