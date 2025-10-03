How to get Minecraft Fabric 1.21.9

The latest The Copper Age drop is here, and players are wondering how to install Minecraft Fabric 1.21.9 and add mods to enhance their gameplay experience. Fabric is one of the most popular modding APIs for the game, allowing players to install and try an array of mods. Following the update, a new version of the API has been released, allowing players to continue their modding journey.

Here's how you can install Minecraft Fabric 1.21.9.

Guide to install Minecraft Fabric 1.21.9

1) Download and install the latest version of Fabric

Go to the official website and download the Fabric installer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Fabric)

Head over to the official Fabric website and get your hands on the latest build with support for Minecraft 1.21.9. Click on the blue "Download" button and save the executable file in a directory of your choice.

Once downloaded, follow these steps to install Minecraft Fabric 1.21.9:

Double-click or run the Fabric installer. On the installer, make sure the Minecraft version is displayed as 1.21.9. It is recommended that you set the Loader version to the system defaults. Next, select a directory to install the Fabric launcher. Ensure that the directory is set to your default Minecraft installation location and ends with ".minecraft". Once done, ensure the "Create Profile" option is checked/selected.

Now, click the "Install" button and wait for Fabric to get installed.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 Copper Age update

2) Verify the installation of Fabric 1.21.9

Head to the launcher and make sure that Minecraft Fabric 1.21.9 is successfully installed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Open the Minecraft launcher and head to the Java edition of the game. Now, click on the dropdown menu and check to ensure it displays Minecraft with Fabric 1.21.9 installed.

When you run the instance with Fabric installed, you will get a message that the version might not support safety features — this is safe to ignore. Fabric is one of the most popular APIs used for Minecraft mods by millions of players worldwide. You can also check the box to prevent future warning dialogs from popping up.

Once installed, you can now install mods that require Minecraft Fabric 1.21.9 to run successfully. Simply drag and drop the required mods and additional dependencies in the mods folder to use them with ease.

Also read: Bring Minecraft to life with this simple visual mod

