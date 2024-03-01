5 best seeds with end portal near spawn for Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft's End dimension is important for game progression. Defeating the title's final boss, the ender dragon, unlocks late-game XP farms, elytra flight, and shulker boxes, all of which are essential to have. This makes quick access to the End via strongholds a necessity for getting to the best content.

Five of the best Minecraft Bedrock 1.20 seeds for quick and abundant access to strongholds are detailed below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for nearby strongholds

1) Desert Temple Village Stronghold with a Well

The village and temple directly above a stronghold and large lush cave (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8456836601115516709

Stronghold Coordinates: X: 1108, Z: 180

Stronghold Coordinates: X: 2404, Z: 1204

In this seed, players find themselves in the middle of a jungle at spawn. However, there is a desert village roughly a thousand blocks to the east that has generated next to a desert temple and a well. This lucky combination of structures might even make this one of Minecraft's best desert temple seeds.

There are also ample mineshafts in the area that allow players to eventually take on the stronghold found directly underneath this desert village. This very lucky desert village is what makes this seed so amazing, especially when combined with the proximity of the temple.

There is even a second stronghold to be found near spawn. This second stronghold is also underneath a desert village, though this one is closer to oak forests than the jungle.

2) Double Stronghold Seed

This seed's gorgeous spawn area (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 9194573116753054194

Stronghold Coordinates: X: -892, Z: -428

Stronghold Coordinates: X: -1372, Z: 1284

This Minecraft seed is truly impressive right from the spawn. There are four villages forming a box around the player's spawn area, which is drop-dead gorgeous.

The spawn area is a cherry-gove-covered mountain range separated by river valleys and hills. These villages should allow players to quickly set up Minecraft villager trading hubs, from which some of the game's best items and resources can be acquired for cheap.

There are two strongholds near spawn, one underneath a village to the west of spawn and the other underneath a zombie village farther to the southwest.

3) Six-Eye Stronghold

The seed's stronghold with six pre-filled portal frames (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -9065597920276537191

Six Eye Stronghold Coordinates: X: 372, Z: -1324

Stronghold Coordinates: X: 820, Z: -924

Stronghold Coordinates: X: 1364, Z: 724

Stronghold Coordinates: X: -1388, Z: 1124

This seed spawns players near a ruined portal, from which they can get some good early loot. From here, there are a number of ways players can go, with north being the best.

To the north, players will find two plains villages, each near a stronghold. The first one that players will encounter has a stronghold nearby, but the farther village is much more interesting.

This plains village is nestled directly above a stronghold with six prefilled portal frame blocks. This means players will have to spend less time hunting for endermen and Minecraft's elemental blaze for eyes of ender.

While not the incredibly rare fully pre-lit end portal, this is a nice middle ground, which leaves the End dimension feeling like a goal to reach but cuts out a lot of the tedious grinding.

4) Triple Stronghold Seed

This seed has an ocean monument right next to a mushroom island (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -7629328670127214311

Stronghold Coordinates: X: -748, Z: -1372

Stronghold Coordinates: X: -924, Z: 324

Stronghold Coordinates: X: 772, Z: 772

Players will find no shortage of cool terrain and structures in this seed. To the north, they can find villages, pillager outposts, and basement igloos. To the west is a mushroom island and a mangrove swamp. The south and east are both filled with dark oak forests. This dark oak biome even contains the rare and dangerous Minecraft woodland mansion.

There are a total of five villages immediately surrounding spawn, which should make preparing for any survival adventures easy. This is good, as not only is there that woodland mansion to explore, but there are also three different strongholds near spawn that players can clear out.

5) Quad Stronghold Seed

The pillager outpost near spawn has quite the view (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3209380634316669514

Stronghold Coordinates: X: -1052, Z: -1884

Stronghold Coordinates: X: 948, Z: -1500

Stronghold Coordinates: X: 1764, Z: -268

Stronghold Coordinates: X: 2916, Z: 1716

This seed places players on the border of a plains and a forest biome. To the east, players will find a zombie village and three different plains villages.

This combination of zombie villagers and regular villagers should give players access to Minecraft villager discounts almost right from the start of the game. There are some pillagers, as well as more villages and a woodland mansion, to the south.

However, what really makes this seed one of the best for strongholds is the number near spawn. There are a whopping four strongholds, all within a few thousand blocks of spawn, each in totally different biomes. This means that players will have their choice when it comes to biome, as there are strongholds in tundras, mountains, plains, and forests all close to spawn.