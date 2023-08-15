Best ways to fast travel in Minecraft

Minecraft worlds are massive places as far as video game sandboxes go, and covering ground across them can be a time-consuming process. While some players utilize ground mounts like horses or fly through the sky on Elytra, others may need a more rapid choice to traverse the game world.

Mojang's crowning title doesn't possess a traditional fast travel system, but there are a few options available to traverse in the blink of an eye. Some of these methods are possible via mechanics found within the vanilla game, while others require a mod.

Excellent ways to fast travel in Minecraft

Teleport Commands

Although vanilla Minecraft may not have a fast travel system, it does give access to commands when you enable cheats. By using the /teleport and /tp commands, fans can blink away to any set of XYZ coordinates within the world's traditional limits. Both commands work interchangeably, so as long as you are using the right coordinates, you can fast travel in a heartbeat.

Obviously, the one caveat to the use of teleportation commands is that cheats and commands must be enabled in a world. This means that in some multiplayer situations, you may not be able to depend upon them all the time. Still, it's tough to resist when they are available.

The Waystones mod

Thanks to the modding community, you can utilize spectacular fast travel systems courtesy of the Waystones mod. This modification adds placeable waystone blocks that can be linked together to create a fast travel network among points of interest, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

In addition to adding waystones that are interconnected, you can acquire a rechargeable warp stone to teleport to placed waystones. You also gain access to an item known as a warp scroll that also provides a similar effect.

You can even change their settings to allow for waystones to generate randomly in a newly-created world.

The BackHome mod

BackHome is a new mod that permits the creation of teleportation potions in Minecraft (Image via Gregkseno/Modrinth)

Those who have also played the game Terraria might be familiar with the idea of teleportation potions. They are items capable of enacting fast travel upon consumption. Thanks to a recent mod known as BackHome, you can create similar potions by combining water and ender pearls in a brewing stand.

The initial teleportation potion is capable of returning you to your home or spawn point, but by adding in a little redstone dust, it's possible to brew a stronger one. For all intents and purposes, this improved version can be used to teleport in a way that the in-game commands would carry things out.

While it's true that BackHome isn't the first mod to add teleportation potions in Minecraft, it's confirmed to be working with the 1.20 and 1.20.1 versions of Java Edition, whereas some others are sadly out of date at this point.