Better Trident mod for Minecraft: All you need to know

Tridents are rare and unique weapons in Minecraft. They cannot be crafted by players and can only be obtained from Drowned zombies. Once obtained, players can use them as both ranged and melee weapons. Furthermore, their true powers are unleashed when they are enchanted with special, exclusive powerups. Despite all this, they are quite old in the game, and players are well-versed in all its features.

Thankfully, there is a healthy community of modders that create third-party features for every in-game item and block. Better Tridents is one of the famous mods used to enhance the experience of these special weapons in Minecraft.

Everything to know about Better Tridents in Minecraft

What is the Better Tridents mod, and what features does it offer?

Better Tridents brings some small but much-needed improvements to tridents. Though tridents already have quite a lot of exclusive features in the vanilla version, this mod offers even more to not only make the rare weapon easier to obtain but easier to maintain as well.

Tridents can be crafted in this Minecraft mod (Image via CurseForge)

The first and most important feature that it adds is a crafting recipe for tridents. When players fight and defeat all three elder guardians in an ocean monument, they will each drop a new trident fragment item. This item can then be combined with two prismarine shards to craft a new trident.

Although tridents can be repaired in the vanilla version of the game, this mod adds a nifty feature to repair them more easily. Damaged tridents can be easily repaired using prismarine shards. This is, of course, much easier than repairing them by combining two damaged ones since prismarine shards are much easier to obtain.

Tridents can be repaired using prismarine shards in this Minecraft mod (Image via Mojang)

Another brilliant feature of this mod is that when tridents have loyalty enchantment, they will return to the player even if they have accidentally been thrown in the void. Additionally, if mobs are killed using thrown tridents with loyalty enchantments, their XP and loot will come flying back to the player along with the trident.

How to download the Better Tridents mod

Better Tridents Minecraft mod is available on the CurseForge website for both Forge and Fabric APIs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Better tridents can be easily downloaded through the CurseForge website. Thankfully, it works for both Forge and Fabric APIs. First, either of the two APIs needs to be installed to run any kind of mod in the game.

Once this is done, you can download the Better Tridents mod based on the game version and the type of modding API you have installed. The good news is that the mod is updated for the latest 1.20.1 game version as well.

After the mod gets downloaded, you can transfer it to the 'mods' folder present in the main game's folder.

Finally, you can open the launcher, find the new modded game version (Fabric or Forge), and then enter any world to try the mod out.