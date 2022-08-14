Minecraft elder guardian vs. evoker: Who is the stronger mini-boss?

Minecraft is a game with a rich variety of mobs that populate the game world. From passive mobs, which include farm animals such as sheep and cows, to neutral mobs like bees and endermen that can turn hostile if certain criteria are met, the game world is rich with these entities. Completing the roster are hostile mobs like creepers and skeletons that will attack players on sight.

Among these mobs are the game’s numerous mini-bosses and regular bosses. While there are only a few main bosses, such as the Ender Dragon and the Wither, there are a few different mini-bosses, which include elder guardians, wardens, and evokers.

Elder guardian vs. evoker: Who is stronger in Minecraft?

All about the evoker

An evoker converting a sheep's color (Image via Minecraft)

Evokers are variants of illagers that are found within woodland mansions and village raids. They have 24 health, which is represented by 12 hearts. An evoker is the only mob in Minecraft that is able to use offensive spells, with the closest comparison being the witch and their brewed potions. Evokers are the only source of totems of undying in the game and are guaranteed to drop one on death.

Their main offensive spell deals six damage or three hearts of damage. However, the main attack of the evoker is not a direct attack. Instead, the evoker will summon vexes. These vexes are tiny gray pixies, visually similar to the allay, and are assumed to be a corrupted version of the allay.

These vexes have seven hearts of health and will deal 2.75 hearts of damage on easy difficulty, 4.5 hearts of damage on normal, and 6.75 hearts of damage on hard. Evokers can also have multiple vexes summoned at once, which can make for quite a deadly combination for any unlucky players in the area.

All about the elder guardian

An ocean temple, featuring three elder guardians (Image via Minecraft)

Elder guardians are a larger and stronger variant of the regular guardian. Regular guardians are blue and orange in coloration and exist in large numbers in and around ocean monuments. The elder variants sport a gray and dark blue coloration and only exist in groups of three within ocean monuments: one in each wing and a third within the main penthouse.

These elder guardians have a total of 80 health each, which translates to 40 Minecraft hearts. Elder guardians deal damage to players in two ways: a main laser attack and a permanent spikes effect. The main laser deals 2.5 hearts of damage on easy, four hearts of damage on normal, and six hearts of damage on hard.

The spikes deal one heart of damage on easy and normal and deal 1.5 hearts of damage on hard. Additionally, elder guardians can inflict mining fatigue on players which will decrease the player’s attack speed by 30% and further decreases mining speed for five minutes.

Which one is more dangerous?

An evoker in a woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

The first major comparison between evokers and elder guardians is their health pools. Elder guardians have 333% more health than evokers and when combined with their ability to deal damage to attacking players, are much harder to kill in a fight. Additionally, elder guardians are able to slow down the player’s ability to attack, as well as their ability to mine blocks to escape.

Another main aspect to compare is their ability to deal damage to players. Assuming players are playing on the hard difficulty, the elder guardian’s laser attack is able to deal double the damage of the evoker’s main attack.

However, the vexes that evokers are able to summon, deal more damage than the elder guardian’s laser attack. Hence, depending on if the evoker can summon more than one vex, the damage should be about the same between the two. However, this is still slightly higher for the evoker.

So, which mob is the most dangerous? Considering the damage stats, the elder guardian can be considered stronger. While the evoker might be able to deal slightly more damage, the elder guardian has so much more health that it will be a consistent threat for longer than the evoker. The evoker will simply die before the higher damage matters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

