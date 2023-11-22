Blackstone vs deepslate: How different are the two Minecraft blocks?

Minecraft possesses a large collection of blocks for players to utilize. Deepslate and blackstone are two of the most used blocks for building in the game. Deepslate can be found deep in the subterranean layers of the Overworld, while blackstone is generated within the fiery Nether dimension. Though these two block types share similarities, they are also quite different in a few regards.

This isn't to say that one block type is better than the other outright, as both have their applications in Minecraft and make for excellent construction materials. Be that as it may, it isn't a bad idea for players to be aware of the similarities and differences between both block types in case they need to make an informed decision in the future.

Examining the similarities and differences in Minecraft between deepslate and blackstone

Similarities

As stone blocks in Minecraft, deepslate and blackstone have plenty of similarities. Both block types can be mined by pickaxes of wooden quality or better and can be found in loot chests in certain structures (ancient cities carry deepslate, and bastion remnants carry blackstone). Both also have a blast resistance of six.

When mined without the Silk Touch enchantment, deepslate will drop cobbled deepslate, which can be used like blackstone to create stone tools, furnaces, brewing stands, stone building blocks, and more.

Deepslate and blackstone can both also be placed underneath note blocks to create a bass drum sound.

Differences

When it comes to differences between deepslate and blackstone, there are more than a few that come to the fore. For starters, as noted previously, deepslate generates underground in the Overworld below the height level Y=0. Meanwhile, blackstone naturally generates underground in the Nether's basalt delta biome and underneath the Nether's lava sea.

Although deepslate has a cobbled variant, blackstone is a cobblestone-like block by default in Minecraft.

Moreover, blackstone possesses a gilded variant that is only found within bastion remnants that can provide players with golden nuggets when mined. Blackstone can also be used in piglin bartering, whereas deepslate has no such benefit regardless of block variant.

Gilded blackstone blocks can provide access to gold in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Deepslate exhibits certain properties that blackstone can't claim, including the ability to be placed in three different orientations in a similar fashion to Minecraft's wooden log blocks. Silverfish are also capable of infesting deepslate by embedding their bodies into it, while the same can't be said for blackstone.

Moreover, although blackstone operates on a similar wavelength to cobbled deepslate, it can't be placed in a smelter and crafted into another block. Conversely, cobbled deepslate can be reformed into deepslate by being placed in a smelter.

Additionally, while they share a blast resistance value, deepslate and blackstone have different block hardness values of three and 1.5, respectively.

All things considered, though they have their similarities and differences, deepslate and blackstone are both worthy additions to a player's building inventory. They complement each other incredibly well thanks to their similar appearances, and their utility can't be overstated.