Blue Axolotl in Minecraft: How to get it, breeding tips, and more

Blue Axolotl is one of the rarest types of mobs in Minecraft. Axolotls were added to the game back in 2020 in Caves and Cliffs part 1. They were initially found in several different bodies of water but were soon shifted to the Lush Caves biome after its release. Blue Axolotls were an instant hit amongst players due to their cute appearance.

In the game, there are five different variants of this mob in terms of color: brown, yellow, pink, cyan, and blue. While most of these variants can be easily found in Lush Caves, the blue variant is particularly rare. Hence, from the very beginning, millions of players were eager to find the rarest variant of this mob. Some of them even came up with ways to get the mob faster.

Ways to get the blue Axolotl through breeding or find it in Minecraft

Even if finding this rare variant of the mob is extremely difficult, players can still get them instantly through cheats. As players know, they can enter several types of commands in the game to do almost anything. This also applies to spawning rare mobs. Players will need to allow cheats in the world to use commands and simply type in "/summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}" this command to get it.

How to get the mob through breeding normal Axolotls

Every type of mob can be found except the blue one (Image via Minecraft)

Other than spawning one through commands, the only two ways to get the mob is by either finding one naturally or by breeding loads of them until the rare variant is born. Over time, players have noticed that even if two similar variants of the mob are bred together, there is a chance that a new variant could spawn as a baby.

If players decide to use this trick, they will need to breed loads of these mobs to get the blue mutation. There is a small 0.083 percent chance of spawning a blue variant.

Even if the chances of getting one are quite slim, this is the only way to find the rare mob without cheats. If players think they have the time and the dedication, then they will have to be prepared to breed a whole lot of these mobs.

Steps to make a breeding pool to get the rare variant

1) Make a pool

Breeding pool (Image via Minecraft)

Players won't be able to breed this many mobs in a Lush Cave; therefore, they will have to get two similar variants to the surface and create a huge pool with glass blocks and water buckets so they can be bred.

2) Getting loads of tropical fish

Bucket of tropical fish attracts Axolotls (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls breed with buckets of tropical fish. This is why players must have an abundance of these mobs.

Players should have access to a warm ocean where they can find these fish with ease.

3) Start breeding

Keep breeding them until a blue baby is born (Image via Minecraft)

This step is pretty self-explanatory, and players will have to start breeding and spawning babies one by one; there may come a time when players might have to kill some of them as the pool gets populated. This process can take a lot of time, but eventually, players will be able to get the rare blue variant of the Axolotl.

