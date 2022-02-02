Top 5 things to get from Lush Caves in Minecraft 1.18 version

The Lush Caves biome in the new Minecraft 1.18 version is one of the most liked biomes in the game. As soon as the update was released in November 2021, players jumped into the game to explore the new cave biomes, which offer a lot of new things for players to experience and collect.

In the Minecraft 1.18 version, players can search for the biome through an Azalea tree on the surface. Due to the new world generation, Lush Caves might even generate inside mountains and in huge cave ravines. Players can gather various types of things from the newly added cave biome.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best things to get from Lush Caves in Minecraft 1.18 version

5) Flowering Azalea

Flowering Azalea (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After players enter the cave biome, they will find small bushes called Azalea, or Flowering Azalea. These cute little plants grow exclusively in this biome and can be obtained by breaking with any tool or by hand. They can be placed like a bush and can also grow into an Azalea tree if bone meal is used on them.

4) Spore Blossoms

Spore blossom (Image via Mojang)

One of the striking features of this biome is that it can be filled with small green particles that are released by Spore Blossom flowers. These huge pink-colored flowers hang from the ceiling of the biome and release small green particles all around the area. These can also be gathered by players by breaking them in any way.

3) Glow berries

Glow berries in Lush Caves (Image via Gamepur)

Another striking feature of the biome are the beautiful hanging glow berry vines. These are the main sources of light in this biome, making the place much safer as less hostile mobs spawn here. These are obtainable by breaking them by hand or with shears. Glow berries can be used for decoration in builds and can also be used as a food item.

2) Small dripleaf

Small dripleaves in Lush Caves (Image via Minecraft)

Although they are not the most beautiful or liked item in the biome, they are special because they are rare to find. Small drip leaves can be rare because they grow into big drip leaves and cannot be found after that. They are also not obtainable by normal means and need shears to break. They can only be found naturally and can't be grown by players.

1) Axolotls

Axolotls (Image via Sportskeeda)

Axolotls were added in the Caves and Cliffs update part 1 and quickly became the most liked friendly mob in the game. After the Minecraft 1.18 update, Axolotls became exclusive to the Lush Caves biome. Hence, if players want to see these cute mobs in the game, they can find them in this biome.

