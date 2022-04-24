Top 3 uses of tropical fish in Minecraft

Tropical fish are interesting mobs in Minecraft. These are passive mobs that can only be found in warm oceans, lukewarm oceans, and Lush Caves biomes.

They will also spawn in Mangrove Swamp biome in the next 1.19 update. One of the best places to find them is near a coral reef, where they look even prettier.

One of the main features of these mobs is their variety. There are about 2,700 naturally occurring variants depending on the design and size of the mob. Hence, they are the most diverse living beings in the game.

Players can find all kinds of tropical fish with colorful variations. Along with enhancing the beauty of the biomes, these mobs also have some uses to them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: Three best uses of tropical fish

3) Trade with Fisherman Villagers

Fisherman villager trade (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers are mobs that can have several different jobs and trade certain items with emeralds or vice versa. Out of them, fisherman villagers are one of the lesser-known villagers as they rarely spawn in a village.

However, they can give good trades if players have particular items like fish, strings, or emeralds. After trading, they will level up if their bar fills up.

On expert level, these villagers will be able to take tropical fish and give players some emeralds in return. If players have an abundance of tropical fish, they can easily get emeralds from their fisherman. Even if this is not the best use of the mob, they can be used in trading.

2) As a pet in an aquarium

These mobs can be kept as pets in an aquarium (Image via Minecraft)

The best feature of this mob is its variety. Because the world can naturally spawn nearly 2,700 variations of the mob, players will be able to witness loads of colorful fish swimming in different schools.

This can encourage players to obtain them and create a beautiful aquarium in their base where they can place them.

Players can create it with glass blocks or panes and fill it with water and these mobs. They can even place sea pickles to light up the aquarium. These mobs can be captured with the help of a bucket.

1) Breeding Axolotls

Axolotls breed with these mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are relatively new mobs added in Caves and Cliffs update part 1. They are cute-looking friendly mobs that can help players fight underwater hostile mobs like drowned or guardians.

They can also be great pets that can breed with tropical fish. If a player brings a bucket of fish towards an Axolotl, they will lure towards the player.

Players can feed these mobs to several Axolotls to breed baby Axolotls. This is arguably the best use of the mob in the game.

