Minecraft Redditor showcases an impressive aquarium

While all Minecraft mobs have specific uses, some are less useful than others. Many of these end up being aquatic mobs. Axolotls, pufferfish, tropical fish, and similar mobs don't have many uses except to be kept as "pets."

None of them can be tamed in the same way a cat or wolf can be, but they can be collected in various ways and put somewhere else. The best way to utilize this is to make an aquarium for the various aquatic mobs and give them a place to live.

Aquariums that are well-done can look great and be a fun addition to a base. One Minecraft Redditor shared their aquarium, and it looks incredible. They called it their most interesting build in six years of playing.

Minecraft Redditor makes an interesting aquarium

Aquariums can be simple or detailed and can vary in size. A small glass box with water and aquatic mobs inside can qualify as an aquarium, though this one is bigger and much more impressive than that.

The design is excellent, even discounting the fact that aquariums are challenging to build, let alone putting the mobs into it. The use of stripped wood and other wooden blocks in front of the aquarium is a stellar choice. It looks like something found in Ripley's or another aquarium.

With sand and other aquatic plants, the interior design also looks excellent. The Redditor didn't mention much about the process of putting all the mobs inside and sealing them off, though it can be assumed it was not easy. The fish won't try to escape, but other mobs might.

A turtle, six different tropical fish, and possibly one codfish can be seen inside. This variety gives the aquarium a real-life feel. The use of shaders also helps everything in Minecraft look better.

The Redditor used the word "interesting" to describe their impressive build. The post has already amassed over 21 thousand upvotes in just one day. The comments were filled with positive remarks, too, where someone went ahead and tagged it as "the most beautiful and serene thing."

Other players were inspired to try and make their own aquariums.

The Minecraft Reddit is an excellent place for builds like this to get shown off. Players can share their most impressive work, like this aquarium, and receive their deserved praise.

