Can you get more than one dragon egg in Minecraft?

The dragon egg in Minecraft is a rare block to obtain during an ordinary Survival Mode run, as it is only intended to appear after the first time players defeat the Ender Dragon boss. Upon doing so, the egg will spawn atop the return portal that brings players back to the Overworld. But is it possible for players to acquire more than one dragon egg?

The answer is a bit complicated. By default, the dragon egg will only spawn once in Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions. However, certain glitches allow players to duplicate the dragon egg and collect more, and the use of in-game commands can also provide players with the ability to spawn dragon eggs as well.

This article will give further details about getting more than one dragon egg in Minecraft.

Getting more than one dragon egg in Minecraft

A previous Minecraft Bedrock/Pocket Edition bug allowed two dragon eggs to generate (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

According to Mojang, one dragon egg is supposed to spawn in Minecraft's Survival Mode upon the first time the Ender Dragon is defeated. However, players on Bedrock platforms like consoles, mobile phones, and Windows 10/11 PCs who played during the 1.18.10.20 beta reported that they could reload the world and beat the Ender Dragon again to spawn a second dragon egg.

This was addressed and patched out in later updates, but other options remain. One of the easiest methods is to enable cheats and enter the command "/give @p minecraft:dragon_egg 1" without quotation marks, which will spawn a dragon egg in a player's inventory. It's also possible to duplicate dragon eggs without cheats by using a trick in Bedrock Edition that hasn't been patched as of version 1.20.51.

Dragon eggs can be duplicated in Bedrock 1.20.51 by using levers and big dripleaf (Image via Mojang)

How to duplicate dragon eggs as of Bedrock version 1.20.51

Enter the Nether with at least one dirt block, one big dripleaf block, one lever, and one dragon egg. Dig a 1x1 hole and fill the hole with your dirt block. Place a lever in front of the dirt block and activate it. Place your big dripleaf on top of the dirt, then put your dragon egg on it. The egg should begin to shake. Exit the Nether via portal and re-enter the Nether.

If done correctly, the shaking dragon egg atop the big dripleaf should still remain, and a dragon egg pickup should be nearby. This can be replicated with more dirt/lever/big dripleaf blocks as well, but they must be at least two blocks' distance apart.

Unfortunately, it's unclear whether there are any similar bugs capable of providing extra dragon eggs in Java Edition, so fans may have to rely on commands. New glitches are being discovered regularly, so it may only be a matter of time before fans share a new way to duplicate dragon eggs in Java. Hopefully, the Bedrock bug remains unpatched in the future as well.