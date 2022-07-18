Can tinted glass be used in a mob farm in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The Tinted Glass is a type of glass in Minecraft 1.19 update that is slightly darker in shade and can block any light coming through it. There are several types of glass in the game based on the color. However, this is the only type of glass that can completely block light while still being transparent. Hence, this can be used in mob farms.

Mob farms are essentially made for hostile mobs in the game so that players can get loads of loot and XP by killing them. These farms can be either made on the surface or with the help of a spawner in dungeons or mineshafts. Tinted glass can be quite important for these farms due to a change that was introduced in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update for Minecraft.

How tinted glass is useful for mob farms in Minecraft 1.19 update

Hostile mob updated spawning mechanics

Hostile mobs can only spawn on blocks that have 0 light level (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In order to understand the importance of tinted glass in mob farms, players must first understand the spawning mechanics of hostile mobs and how they changed. For many years, hostile mobs were able to spawn in dark areas like caves or at night. This was possible because the game enables them to spawn when any block is below light level 7. This meant that players could leave a faint light in mob farms, and it would not affect them.

However, in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang changed the spawning mechanics and enabled them to spawn only when the light level was 0. This was a major change since the hostile mob spawning changed drastically. Players who previously had a faint light in their mob farms were unable to spawn anything. Even if the block has light level 1, it will not spawn any hostile mobs.

Importance of Tinted glass in Minecraft

Tinted glass can be used to cover mob farms in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via u/Redsonegamer Reddit)

With the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang added tinted glass to the game, which could completely block any light while still being transparent. After the release of the 1.18 version that changed the hostile mob spawning, this new glass became quite important for building mob farms.

Since mobs only spawn at light level 0, players can either completely cover the farm with solid blocks or use tinted glass to see the farm while keeping it functional. Players with a common mob farm with different layers can cover the rest of the area with tinted glass to make the spawning area completely dark.

With these blocks, players can even build a simple cube with the floor touching the ground so that mobs can spawn. A small hole with a trapdoor can be made so that players can kill them and collect the dropped loot. Hence, this variant of glass is quite useful while making hostile mob farms in Minecraft.

To craft the tinted glass in the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will have to obtain four amethyst shards from naturally generating amethyst geodes and some regular glass blocks. Once obtained, four shards can be placed all around the glass block on a crafting table to obtain tinted glass.

