7 things to know about amethyst in Minecraft 1.19 update

Amethyst is a fascinating item in the Minecraft 1.19 update that can be used in several ways. It was added with the Caves and Cliffs part 1 update in the form of geode structures that can be found underground. Amethyst can be obtained in the form of blocks, shards, and clusters.

The sandbox title is one of the most famous games of all time; hence, new players constantly jump into the vast world to play. Even though amethyst geodes were added a year ago, new players might not know certain things about the blocks, shards, and clusters that are present in the world.

7 interesting facts about amethyst in Minecraft 1.19

1) Amethyst shard will be used to duplicate Allay (upcoming incremental update)

Allays will duplicate when given amethyst shard while dancing (Image via Minecraft snapshot 22w24a)

Mojang will soon bring the Minecraft 1.19.1 incremental update for Java Edition, in which they will add a feature allowing players to duplicate the new Allay mobs with amethyst shards. This feature has already been released in the Bedrock Edition 1.19.10 update. When Allays dance to a jukebox block, they can be given an amethyst shard for duplicating.

2) Amethyst clusters can be obtained with silk touch enchantment

Amethyst cluster (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Many players who will find an amethyst geode will try to obtain the clusters budding from the blocks. However, if players are not using the silk touch enchantment, these clusters will break and drop as amethyst shards. Though shards are quite useful for crafting, if players want clusters of amethyst, they will need silk touch on their pickaxes. Clusters are beautiful to look at and can be used for decoration.

3) Spyglass can be crafted from amethyst shard

Spyglass crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players want to see far-off areas in the game, they usually reduce the FOV or use mods to zoom in. However, with amethyst shards, players can now craft spyglasses that can act as binoculars. They can be crafted by combining one amethyst shard with two copper ingots.

4) Amethyst geodes generate anywhere below Y level 30

These naturally generated structures are quite common (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Amethyst blocks, shards, and clusters naturally generate inside geodes. These are structures that can generate anywhere between Y level 30 and -64. This means that players can easily find them by exploring caves or even deep oceans. These geodes will have a layer of smooth basalt and calcite blocks before the amethyst layer.

5) Budding amethyst block cannot be mined

Budding amethyst blocks cannot be obtained in survival mode (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players explore a geode, they will notice that the clusters will only grow from a special block. These are called budding amethyst blocks that are unobtainable in survival mode. Players cannot get these blocks even with a silk touch enchantment on their tools. If players want to create a shard farm, they must create them inside the geode itself since these blocks cannot be moved.

6) Amethyst shard can craft tinted glass block

Tinted glass blocks can be crafted with shards (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In the Caves and Cliffs update, a tinted glass block was also added to the game. These are special glass blocks that do not let light pass through them. They are also excellent for building mob farms since any light will prevent hostile mobs from spawning. Tinted glass can be crafted by combining one glass block with four amethyst shards.

7) Walking on amethyst blocks creates chime sounds

Walking on amethyst blocks creates unique chime-like sounds (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Each and every block in the game has a different sound to offer when players walk on them. When players walk on amethyst blocks, they will hear an extremely soothing and magical chime-like sound. Though it is not the most realistic of sounds, the overall look of amethyst blocks goes well with the unique sound they make.

