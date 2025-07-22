5 common ways to die in Minecraft and how can you avoid them

The main goal of Minecraft is to progress while surviving various natural and magical dangerous situations. You will face a number of difficulties as soon as you enter a new world, including hazardous status effects, deadly mobs, uneven terrain, etc. You must therefore constantly work to defend yourself. However, almost every day, millions of people's characters die in Minecraft. When looking at how they die, some specific ways turn out to be common.

Here is a list of common ways in which you can die in the game and how you can avoid them.

List of 5 common ways to die in Minecraft and how to prevent them

1) Digging straight down

Digging straight down is the worst strategy as you could fall into lava or a cave full of hostile creatures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though digging straight down is considered a massive red flag in the Minecraft community, it is still one of the most common ways of dying. This tactic is well-known because it saves a lot of time when attempting to reach a particular Y level for valuable ores, but it is also very risky.

If you're not careful, you can easily fall into a cave full of hostile mobs or lava. Nearly everyone, even beginners, is now aware that this tactic is a major no-no in the game. Hence, the best way to avoid this is to not dig straight down and patiently create a diagonal hole from which you can climb back up.

2) Activating TNT in Desert Pyramid

TNT trap in the desert temple has taken the lives of many newbies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It is safe to say that the Desert Pyramid TNT trap must have killed a great number of new players. After you locate the hidden underground chamber with four chests in the structure, you would want to head down quickly and loot it.

However, you might not know that the stone pressure plate in the middle activates a total of nine TNT blocks right underneath the chest room. Hence, the pressure plate in the middle of the tiny space should not be pressed. If you are new, there is a strong chance that you might not know about this and will press it nonetheless, which will cause you to die.

Hence, the best way to avoid it is to carefully go down to the chest room and break the pressure plate block with a pickaxe before looting the chests.

3) Dying to an iron golem

Iron golems are extremely powerful and should not be provoked in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

New players often try to interact with every mob in every way. Hence, villages are one of the most interesting places since there are different villagers, cats, and iron golems.

When you try to engage with an iron golem, it will simply ignore you. However, if you try to hit it once, it will instantly become hostile and kill you within seconds, as it has immense strength. Since most newbies do not know about the iron golem's strength and behavior, this became a common way to die. The simplest way to avoid this is to not hit an iron golem. If you must, try to kill it from a height.

4) Drowning

You can easily drown underwater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When you explore underwater structures and loot them, there is a high chance that you will forget about your breath and start taking damage. Furthermore, since you are several blocks underwater, you will not be able to get to the surface in time and will die.

The best way to avoid this is to keep an eye on your breath bar above the hunger bar and prevent it from emptying. If you see that it is getting low, leave everything and quickly return to the surface to replenish it. Later on, you can use enchantments and magical potions to get more time underwater.

5) Falling from a high place

Falling to death is also quite common (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Falling from a high place is arguably one of the most common ways to die in the game. Since you can run around the game, there can be instances where you will miss one jump or go through a hole and start falling from a high place. You will encounter fall damage and die upon hitting the ground.

The best way to avoid this is to always have a water bucket so that you can use it right before landing, so that the water negates all the fall damage.

