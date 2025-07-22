Minecraft Born in Chaos mod guide

Minecraft Java Edition has all kinds of third-party features developed by the game's fans. These features are found in the form of mods, thousands of which are scattered across the internet. Some of them improve performance, while others add a plethora of in-game features like mobs, structures, biomes, blocks, etc. There are some difficult and horror mods for the thrill-seekers as well.

Ad

Born in Chaos is one such mod that adds loads of hard mobs in tricky structures. Here is more to know about the Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Born in Chaos mod for Minecraft

What does the Born in Chaos mod offer?

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

Born in Chaos is a dark fantasy Minecraft mod that adds brutal combat mechanics, twisted lore, unique structures, and terrifying new mobs to the game. It completely overhauls the vanilla experience with an atmosphere inspired by Soulslike games like Dark Souls or Bloodborne.

The mod adds new biomes, structures, and dungeons, all of which are teeming with dangerous creatures that are far more deadly than vanilla mobs. Cultists, zombie knights, demonic animals, and other accursed horrors will be encountered; they frequently have special attack patterns, status effects, or dark magic.

Ad

You must equip yourself with new weapons, armor, and artifacts to compete with them; many of these can be obtained by slaying bosses or exploring dungeon ruins.

Born in Chaos doesn’t just throw in harder mobs for the sake of difficulty—it tries to build a dark, immersive world. There’s a deep lore behind many of the creatures and structures, with item descriptions and environmental storytelling helping piece it together.

Ad

Overall, it’s a great mod for those who want a unique hardcore Minecraft experience with a plethora of new features. It pairs especially well with other fantasy or combat-focused mods and is best enjoyed with shaders or a gloomy texture pack for full effect.

How to download and install the Born in Chaos mod for Minecraft?

Born in Chaos can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/mongoose_artist)

Here is a guide on downloading the Born in Chaos mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Born in Chaos mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Also, download the Geckolib mod for Forge 1.20.1 in order to run the main mod properly. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring all the new mobs, gears, structures, and mechanics the mod has to offer.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!