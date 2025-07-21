The Chase the Skies drop introduced an array of new features, and now players are wondering how to turn off the locator bar in Minecraft. This unique gameplay mechanic allows gamers in multiplayer worlds to locate each other and find their positions. While you can hide from it, there is a way to completely turn off this feature using in-game commands.

Ad

Here's how you can turn off the locator bar in Minecraft.

Guide to turn off the locator bar in Minecraft

Use the gamerule command to turn off locator bar in Minecraft and prevent other players from seeing your location in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The locator bar was one of the most-awaited features in the Chase the Skies game drop, adding a unique locator bar to the game that allows players to locate their fellow players with ease. While there are ways to hide from the locator bar and evade detection, gamers can also turn it off if they do not want the feature in their world or multiplayer worlds/Realms.

Ad

Trending

Players can turn off the locator bar in Minecraft using the command to turn off the bar. Simply open the command line option by hitting the forward slash ('/') character on the chat window. It is recommended to ensure that cheats/commands are enabled in multiplayer/Realms. This can be done by heading over to the settings during world creation or pausing and enabling cheats.

Once cheats are enabled and the command line is opened, simply type or paste the following command:

Ad

/gamerule locatorbar false

It is important to mention that this command can be only used by the owner of the Realm/multiplayer world. Other players cannot use the command to personally turn it off. Once the owner uses the command, it will successfully turn off the locator bar in Minecraft for everyone.

Additionally, it must be remembered that turning on the command line by enabling cheats will prevent players from earning any achievements. If you wish to earn achievements, you will need to hide from the locator bar using a carved pumpkin or mob head. Alternatively, gamers can also use the Potion of Invisibility to mask their location.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft fans have already figured out how to turn the copper golems into massive war machines

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!