Minecraft has finally received the Tricky Trials update after months of anticipation. The new update adds several new features and content to the game, including a new palatial labyrinth-like structure called the trial chambers. This maze structure is filled with rare loot and dangerous mobs, including the miniboss Breeze. But it turns out that sometimes players can encounter another boss here.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name of Sammy_GayBoy shared a couple of images on the game’s subreddit showing how an ancient city spawned very close to a trial chamber, which made a warden get inside the trial chamber.

Reacting to this unfortunate mishap, another user by the name lyfsuxlel commented:

“Congrats, you unlocked a secret boss!”

Another user, Emergency-Writing-54, jokingly commented Rest in pepperoni which refers to the player saying that there is no way the original poster would be able to beat the Breeze and the warden in a closed-off space. A user by the name of H4xolotl replied to the comment saying that the objective of the trial chambers would be just to survive.

A user by the name of ManuGamer2 asked the original poster about the seed and coordinates of this particular trial chamber as they would like to try clearing it. The original poster replied to the comment mentioning both the seed and the coordinates.

Another user by the name of Cravdraa commented something interesting. They said that even though the warden spawning inside the trial chambers is scary, it can be helpful for the player as the warden can start clearing out the mobs. So, all the players will have to do is hide somewhere and not make any noise.

Minecraft finally has trial chambers

Trial chambers adds many new things to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21 update added the trial chambers, which has improved the game's exploration and combat. The maze-like structure makes exploration challenging while the Breeze and a ton of other hostile mobs in the chamber make combat difficult.

As a result, the game is now much more fun. But there’s more. The update also adds a new weapon called the mace that requires players to master it if they want to get its full impact. The game also got the bogged, which is a new skeleton variant that attacks using poisonous arrows.

The update is available for download across all devices and platforms. Players can download the update via Minecraft Launcher or update the game for consoles and smartphones.