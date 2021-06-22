Creating a village in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Minecraft villages are some of the most useful areas in the game. Their most important function is arguably the ability for players to trade with villagers, sometimes resulting in amazing gear or valuable resources.

Gamers must be aware that they can create a village if they do not have one nearby. While it can be quite tricky, they can make a functioning village right next to their base if they so choose.

Everything players should know about creating a village in Minecraft

Village mechanics

A peaceful shot of a Minecraft village (Image via Mojang)

Before players begin creating a village, they must be knowledgeable about village mechanics.

The basic formation of a village contains one unobstructed bed and one villager. The village center will be determined by where the first villager claimed the first bed or where a gathering site block is located (a bell). Once the initial village is created, users should add more valid beds to house additional villagers.

The highest population of a village is the number of valid beds. When a spare valid bed is available, villagers will breed to fill up that spot. Thus, if players want to increase population count, they should add more beds.

They will also need to place corresponding job blocks if they want to trade with specific villagers, which is usually the primary purpose for creating a village.

How to create a village

A villager trading hall (Image via Pinterest)

Now that the player is aware of the above mechanics, they can begin creating their village.

The first step in creating a village is acquiring two villagers, which is the minimum number needed to keep increasing the population through breeding. Users can do this by kidnapping a villager from another village or curing a zombie villager.

Once they have two villagers, they must place two unobstructed beds in the area of their choice. Both villagers should soon claim these beds.

Players can then add more beds, which will prompt the villagers to breed. This will not happen immediately, and players can speed up the breeding process by trading with the villagers.

The final step is to add job blocks in the area, allowing the villagers to take on specific jobs, allowing certain trades. Gamers now have the foundation for a fully functional village, and they can choose if they want to create a trading hall or an outdoor village.

The video above explains in great detail how to build a village from scratch.

