Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Curse of Vanishing is one of the most hated enchantments in Minecraft. Players dread seeing this enchantment in their survival worlds because of the harm that it causes.

This curse is so potent that players burn an enchanted book if it has this enchantment on it. This article discusses everything one needs to know about the Curse of Vanishing enchantment in Minecraft.

Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft

Obtaining this enchantment in Minecraft

Image via Minecraft

The Curse of Vanishing enchantment has a few known spawns in the game. Chest loot is the most common spawn location for this enchantment. These are found in villages, dungeons, treasure chests, nether fortresses, and end cities.

This enchantment can also be found in books, tools, weapons, and even armor while fishing. The best enchantment for fishing rods is Luck of the Sea, and Lureto found in enchanted books while fishing.

Librarian villagers can also offer this book in exchange for some emeralds. A villager's profession can be changed by placing a lectern right next to them.

How the Curse of Vanishing enchantment works in-game

Image via Youtube/MMAPGaming

The Curse of Vanishing enchantment is pretty straightforward when it comes to how it works. Any item with this enchantment will have it forever. Crafting tables and even grindstones cannot remove this enchantment.

When a player dies, any item in their inventory with this enchantment will vanish forever. There is no way of getting that item back. All tools, weapons, and armor can have this enchantment on them.

Other items such as carved pumpkins, Jack O Lanterns, fishing rods, compasses, flint and steel, and even shears can also have this enchantment. Some players find enchanted books while fishing. It can be infuriating when the Curse of Vanishing is one of the enchantments in the book.

Previously, players have found books with Mending, Unbreaking 3, and Curse of Vanishing, which ruins the find. Most players would not risk putting the curse on their favorite tool. Some do, and they all end up regretting the decision when they die.

If a player comes across a book with this enchantment in Minecraft, they should dispose of it immediately. This enchantment has no redeeming quality and only hurts the player's experience.