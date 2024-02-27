While many Minecraft mods can be incredibly helpful and add plenty of quality-of-life features to the game, others are particularly odd by comparison, regardless of their utility. Some fans have even seen these mods and considered them cursed mods that shouldn't exist. Despite this, cursed mods can be pretty fun to toy around with, and they can be funny as well.

If Minecraft fans are searching for some particularly strange or quirky mods for a laugh or two, there are several options available, thanks to the efforts of the modding community. Certain cursed mods might not fit your tastes, but if you want to dive into the weirder side of the modding world, you can give these mods a shot and see what you think of them.

Five cursed Minecraft mods worth checking out

1) Fake Players

Fake Players introduces Minecraft mobs that mimic real players (Image via Duzo/YouTube)

While playing multiplayer Minecraft is a fairly standard part of the game, this mod takes a very strange route to adding "players" to the game. Fake Players introduces exactly what the title suggests, mobs that resemble players by fetching skins from Minecraft skin websites and emulating basic player behaviors, including movement, self-defense, wearing gear. They even have a full inventory.

Sure, populating the game world with fake players might seem fun for a while, but in a way, seeing these lifeless characters roaming the world without living individuals controlling them can be a bit creepy.

2) AIMobs

AIMobs gives Minecraft fans the ability to speak with other in-game entities (Image via MLGaeming/YouTube)

It isn't often that Minecraft fans have wondered what a particular mob is thinking when encountering one in the game, but AIMobs gives players a little insight. Through the use of ChatGPT, AIMobs allows fans the ability to speak with mobs and have full conversations with them, or at least an AI chatbot masquerading as them, which is admittedly pretty weird by most standards.

Using various Minecraft commands, you can even fine-tune your experience when having conversations with mobs, including selecting the AI model responsible for responding. Fans may not have often wanted to have a conversation with a sheep, but this mod provides the ability to do so.

3) Milk+

Milk+ introduces new and unusual uses of milk in Minecraft (Image via Tropheusj/Modrinth)

Is a bucket of milk not enough in Minecraft? Do you wish that milk could be used in other vessels? If, for some reason, the answer is yes, then Milk+ might be a mod worth looking into. This mod allows milk to be placed in various containers like cauldrons, glass bottles, splash potions, and bowls as milk soup. In case players are curious, milk can also be placed as an in-game fluid like lava or water.

With this mod, you can stand in milk to remove status effects as if you drank it, drink milk from multiple containers, and even create milk-tipped arrows that can remove status effects from your targets. It's likely that not too many fans will want to use milk in these particularly odd and cursed ways, but the option is available to you if you're willing to take it.

4) Souper Secret Settings

Souper Secret Settings brings back Minecraft's Super Secret Setting effects (Image via Nettakrim/Modrinth)

In past versions of Minecraft, a setting button was available in the pause menu known as Super Secret Settings, which would create strange effects with the in-game visuals, including a low-fi filter with scanlines, flipping the screen upside down, and more. Souper Secret Settings reintroduces these effects (along with new ones) when you consume beetroot soup.

Even crazier is the fact that players using this mod can stack effects in sequence, turning their vision into an abysmal clashing mixture of video effects that can shift and distort their world beyond recognition. It might be a fun mod to experiment with, but only a truly cursed player would spend an extended period of time with this mod's effects active.

5) Old Walking Animation

This mod brings back the hilarious walking animation from the game's early days (Image via Mojang)

Back in Minecraft's Infdev days, when it was first taking shape as a standalone game, players and "human" mobs moved in a very funny and erratic fashion. While moving about, player characters and human mobs would flail their arms out around them in a goofy fashion before the animations were eventually refined to fit the game world.

Old Walking Animation is a mod where the title explains it all. This mod reintroduces the hilarious Infdev walking animation in all its cursed glory, in case players need a few laughs as they make their way through the game world.