10 best Minecraft mods to have more fun

Minecraft has loads of biomes, blocks, items, mobs and structures to keep players hooked for several hours. However, after a while, the sandbox game can feel repeatitive and bland. Thankfully, due to it's sandbox nature, the community has come up with loads of third-party features in the form of mods that can be installed to the game.

Here are a few of the best mods you can add to make Minecraft more fun.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of great mods to make Minecraft more fun

1) Supplementaries

Supplementaries is one of the best Minecraft mods that adds loads of new features through new blocks and items that compliment the vanilla version while not completely changing the game.

From finding random sign posts directing you to new structures, or hidden sacks deep underground with valuable loot, there are many world generation changes. Furthermore, new redstone-activated, decorative, and utility blocks have also been added.

2) The Twilight Forest

Twilight Forest is another famous mod that adds so much to the game. For example, it adds a completely new realm that you can enter to find brand new biomes, structures, mobs, and game mechanics. It also has dugeon crawling where you can find special loot with unique traits and functions.

This mod has been around ever since Mojang first released the game back in 2011, and is still downloaded by thousands.

3) Lucky Block

Lucky Block is another famous mod which can drastically increase the fun element of Minecraft. It adds all kinds of new items and features to the game and locks it inside a mysterious block that you can craft and break. Whenever the block is crafted with valuable items, the lucky block has a higher chance of generating something which is good, and vice versa.

From loads of useful blocks, to a completely new kind of hostile mob, almost anything can come out of these mysterious lucky blocks.

4) Biomes O' Plenty

Minecraft has limited number of biomes that keep repeating itself as you roam around the world. At first, it can be quite interesting to find all kinds of biomes, but for a veteran player, things can become quite boring. This is where the Biomes O' Plenty mod comes into play.

It adds loads of new biomes to the game, making it look unique once again. You can also gather new kinds of trees, flowers and building blocks from these new biomes.

5) Alex's Mobs

Although Minecraft has many mobs to play around with, older players may get bored of the same mobs in every single world they create. This mod is a great way to add several real life and fictional entities to the game. Each entity also brings new features, making them useful as well. There are a total of 89 new mobs added with this mod.

6) Astral Sorcery

Astral Sorcery is a unique magic mod that allow you to harness powers from starlight and constellations. It adds various items, blocks, world generations, particles, crafting recipes that you can use to get stronger or enahnce the world around you. This mod adds a whole new element to Minecraft which can make it even more fun than before.

7) Ice and Fire: Dragons

Ice and Fire is an extremely popular Minecraft mod that completely focuses on adding dragons to the game. It adds various kinds of dragons along with blocks and items to support and train them. You can tame these beasts and fly around with them. However, some of them will be hostile in nature and will offer great combat challenges.

Ice and Fire has been used by thousands of modpacks developers since it is the definitive mod for adding these beasts to the game.

8) Thaucraft

Thaumcraft is another famous magic mod that let players harness energy from the surrounding physical world in the form of Essentia, and then performing unique miracles through it. At first, you are required to craft a wand and right click on a bookshelf with it. This will give you the Thaumonomicon, which will reveal more about the magical journey you will embark on.

9) Iron Jetpacks

Iron Jetpacks is a fun mod that simply adds various kinds of jet packs for Minecrafters to use. You can craft six tiers of jet packs using different materials like stone, various alloys, diamonds, and emeralds. The mod also adds items like energy cell, leather strap, capacitor, and thruster, which are essential to craft jetpacks.

10) Inventory Pets

The Inventory Pets mod for Minecraft adds various living animated creatures that exist in an inventory and give you unique effects, drops, buffs, utilities, defenses, and even weapons. In return, you only need to take care of them and feed them. There are now a total of 69 unique pets, each offering different effects.